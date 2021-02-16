The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Earns Forbes Five-Star Award For Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Dallas' luxury Lone Star landmark, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, has been awarded with the prestigious Five-Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide, the only global ranking system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. This coveted 2021 triumph upholds the property's placement among the most iconic and revered hotels and resorts worldwide.

"The Forbes Five-Star award is one of the most esteemed achievements that can be bestowed upon a hotel, and we are proud to say we've accomplished this feat two years in a row," said Andrew Davidson, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. "We couldn't have done this without the commitment of our skilled team of Ladies and Gentlemen, who continue to bring memorable service and luxury hospitality travel experiences to the city of Dallas."

Forbes Travel Guide is the originator of the prestigious Five Star Rating systems and has provided the travel industry's most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hospitality entities since 1958. The Forbes Travel Guide team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 900 rigorous and objective standards, provide consumers with insight to make better informed travel and leisure decisions.

As the first hotel in the state to achieve this award in 2020, this latest accolade reinforces The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas as a leading premium brand in Texas. Apart from outstanding service and luxe accommodations, the hotel is home to world-class dining at Fearing's Restaurant and Rattlesnake Bar, led by the Father of Southwestern Cuisine, Celebrity Chef Dean Fearing, as well as a 12,000 sq. ft. water-centric spa, pool and Pool Bar, and 19,000 sq. ft. of cutting-edge meeting and event space.

Located on downtown Dallas' famed McKinney Avenue, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is a destination for Texas locals as much as visitors, exemplifying genuine hospitality, elegant design and thoughtful gestures in a sophisticated and bold setting. With 218 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites - each boasting an enviable view of the city skyline - accompanied by an impressive repertoire of onsite amenities, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas beguiles visitors with legendary service, locally inspired amenities and exclusive experiences.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, please visit ritzcarlton.com/dallas or call (214) 922-0200.

Press contacts: Anna PetersonThe Zimmerman Agency(850) 668-2222 apeterson@zimmerman.com

Jodi DoughtyDirector of Sales and Marketing(214) 922-4710 Jodi.Doughty@ritzcarlton.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-dallas-earns-forbes-five-star-award-for-second-consecutive-year-301229152.html

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas