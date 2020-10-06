The Risk Management Association Welcomes Academic Market & Assessment Director John Sullivan

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association has named John Sullivan its Academic Market & Assessment Director (AMAD). Sullivan will oversee RMA Executive Education offerings such as the prestigious RMA/Wharton Advanced Risk Management Program, as well as the Association's Credit Risk Certification and other RMA Assessment and Credentialing. He will also serve as the executive staff liaison to the RMA Foundation, which awards scholarships to college students pursuing a career in financial services.

Sullivan is taking over as AMAD just as RMA's efforts to prepare the financial industry for the challenges of tomorrow have earned it a spot among the American Society of Association Executives' "100 Associations That Will Save the World."

Sullivan's experience includes positions at the Center for Creative Leadership, Darden School of Business, and Duke Corporate Education, where he led project managers and designers in creating, developing, and delivering customized solutions and strategies for clients and program participants across the globe. He has published numerous business and leadership articles and is a former broadcast journalist for CNN.

"John has deep experience in learning and development and bringing client-focused solutions to executives and their teams," said RMA Chief Strategy Officer Brian Weiss. "I am confident that he will build on RMA's leading executive education, assessment, and credentialing in a way that will benefit practitioners, their institutions, and the industry."

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-risk-management-association-welcomes-academic-market--assessment-director-john-sullivan-301146815.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association