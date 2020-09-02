The Residential Real Estate Council Hosts 8th Annual CRS Designation Awareness Week For REALTORS® With Free Top-Notch Education

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one is leading the way in the real estate industry quite like CRS Designees.

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No one is leading the way in the real estate industry quite like CRS Designees. CRS Designation Awareness Week is a grass roots and national event hosted by the Residential Real Estate Council designed to celebrate the success of CRSs and raise awareness to the prestigious CRS Designation by offering all REALTORS® a sample of the Council's valuable education and benefits.

The world has changed, and the real estate industry is no exception. There is perhaps no greater time than right now to invest in learning new tools and skills to compete in the ever-changing market. The education the Council is offering during CRS Designation Awareness Week will match up to current challenges facing agents today, from selling virtually to handling virtual negotiations to strategies for effective pricing. The webinars will help them stay cutting edge in the virtual world and be empowered to take their business to the next level.

During CRS Designation Awareness Week, agents can register for up to five free webinars. The one-hour webinars will be held live at 1 p.m. (CT) on Monday through Thursday, Sept. 21-24; and at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday, Sept. 25. Participants can register for all five webinars in a bundle to view on-demand after the live presentations.

To register and take advantage of the free education, please visit crs.com/attend/CRS-week and sign up. For information on membership at the Residential Real Estate Council or the CRS Designation, please visit crs.com.

ABOUT RRC & CRS Designation

The Residential Real Estate Council is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 27,000 members. The Council supports its members with advanced education, business and networking support. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced agents who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Media Contact: Kimberly CurePhone: 312.321.4428Email: kcure@crs.com

