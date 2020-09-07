NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGSThe global hyper-converged infrastructure market growth is evaluated to garner 25.64% CAGR during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The key factors driving market growth include, the growing number of data centers, reduction in costs, and the increasing demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961984/?utm_source=PRN MARKET INSIGHTSHyper-converged infrastructure depicts high adoption rates as its storage, compute, and networking are sold as a single unit.As more virtualized, the IT infrastructure is purchased from a single vendor and takes up lesser space.Also, it is centrally managed.Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) entails the market software and services used for virtualizing a standard desktop system.It facilitates customer-access to the virtualized desktop hosted on a centralized server in the data center, over the internet.As a result, the desktop's shadow image is accessible on the network to the end-point device, thereby permitting user interaction with applications and operating systems. Thus, the growing demand for virtual desktop infrastructure drives the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth. REGIONAL INSIGHTSThe global hyper-converged infrastructure market growth analysis includes the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The growth of data centers in the Asia Pacific is primarily attributed to internet penetration, the increasing social media use among consumers, and digital transformation by enterprises across various industries verticals.The region is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028. COMPETITIVE INSIGHTSThe industrial rivalry within the global market is anticipated to be high over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for hyper-converged infrastructure and the key players' intent to capitalize on it. Prominent companies operating in the market are, Nutanix Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Netapp Inc, Cisco, VMware Inc, Huawei Technologies, etc. Our report offerings include:• Explore key findings of the overall market• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments Companies mentioned1. CISCO2. DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC3. FUJITSU4. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE5. HITACHI VANTARA6. HIVEIO7. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES8. IBM9. MICROSOFT CORPORATION10. NEC11. NETAPP INC12. NUTANIX INC13. PIVOT314. SCALE COMPUTING15. VMWARE INC16. DATACORE17. RED HATRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961984/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

