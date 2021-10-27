The Red Sea Development Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with The Red Sea Development Company for a 430-room Grand Hyatt hotel on Shaura Island, the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia's west coast. The luxury resort hotel will represent the largest of 11 hotels set to open on the island and will occupy a prime position within this innovative tourist development. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the Kingdom and the seventh Grand Hyatt hotel in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in Hyatt's growth strategy in the region.

Slated to open as part of phase one of the Red Sea Project, the property will be designed to reflect the bold and vibrant luxury synonymous with the Grand Hyatt brand, featuring sophisticated design, materials and decor inspired by the iconic elements present in the destination. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will feature a striking architectural "coral bloom" design, a unique concept that resembles a bloom of coral in the sea from above, that will offer a sense of luxury that blends seamlessly with the natural environment. A tasteful mix of suites and large standard rooms will provide guests with a comfortable and upscale place from which to explore the area's diverse ecosystem and endless attractions. World-class food and beverage venues and the wider amenities of the hub island, which will include a marina and an 18-hole championship golf course, will complete the luxury hotel experience within a breathtaking setting.

Located in close proximity to the soon to be developed Red Sea International Airport, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be easily accessible from both international and regional markets. It is the only Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) location to enjoy mild temperatures year-round and is home to one of the world's largest barrier reefs, coupled with an abundance of flora and fauna, juxtaposed with a dramatic and awe-inspiring landscape with dramatic mountain ranges dotted with dormant volcanoes, turquoise lagoons and white beaches.

"Grand Hyatt The Red Sea represents a key milestone within Hyatt's strategy to expand its luxury resort offering in the Middle East," said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa. "It is an honor to be able to showcase the Grand Hyatt brand in one of the Kingdom's most innovative tourism developments and become part of this historic moment. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will be at the forefront of the project, helping shape the island's unique identity and contribute to a destination that redefines the concept of sustainable luxury. The resort will be an extension of Hyatt's expanding luxury brand offerings, enhancing the way we cater to today's increasingly diverse travelers who are seeking captivating moments from what will be an iconic destination."

The Red Sea Project is designed to set new standards in sustainability and expects to position Saudi Arabia firmly on the global tourism map. The luxury destination created around one of the world's hidden natural treasures is committed to preserving and actively enhancing the natural environment which spans 10,800 square miles (28,000 square kilometers). It includes an archipelago of more than 90 untouched natural islands, as well as dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains, and cultural sites.

The destination is expected to be the first tourism project of its size to be powered solely by renewable energy, with avoided CO2 emissions to the atmosphere equivalent to at least half a million tons each year. Cars, helicopters, e-bikes, golf buggies, vans, trucks, seaplanes and buses will all operate on hydrogen and electricity as part of a smart and sustainable mobility strategy. Sustainability and diversification represent an important facet of the government's Vision 2030, to develop the region and attract international travelers.

"The Red Sea Project is the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project and in order to deliver against our commitments, it is essential that we work with leading international brands like Hyatt. Grand Hyatt The Red Sea represents the largest hotel in Phase One and the centre piece of our hub island, Shaura," said John Pagano, CEO at TRSDC. "I can't think of a brand better placed to operate this unique property, given Hyatt's global expertise and the enthusiasm demonstrated to engage with our sustainable and regenerative commitments. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience a new level of barefoot luxury tourism."

Once open, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will become the seventh Hyatt in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joining Park Hyatt Jeddah - Marina, Club and Spa, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

