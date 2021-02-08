The Red Maple Group Is Proud To Partner With Attorneys In Motion

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Red Maple Group announced its partnership with Attorneys in Motion in California. The Red Maple Group is an economic consulting firm that supports attorneys in litigated and non-litigated cases offering business valuations, economic damage reports, analyses, and expert testimony. This partnership will help The Red Maple Group expand their reach to attorneys on the west coast, while Attorneys in Motion can extend their reach to attorneys on the east coast.

Chris Young, Managing Member of The Red Maple Group, sees this partnership as the perfect opportunity to help both businesses grow nationally. Chris says that "meeting Michelle, President and CEO of Attorneys in Motion has been a true blessing. Sometimes, meeting the right person, at the right time creates extraordinary partnerships, and this is one of those times."

Michelle Etchebarren, President and CEO of Attorneys in Motion has quoted from Ryunosuke Satoro when describing the partnership between The Red Maple Group and Attorneys in Motion, "Individually, we are one drop. Together we are an ocean."

The Red Maple Group supports attorneys in both litigated and non-litigated cases. They provide business valuations, economic damage reports, and varied economic and financial analyses for both commercial and personal cases. For more information visit their website at www.RedMapEcon.com

Attorneys in Motion is not only the fastest-growing deposition and court coverage service throughout the country but also the "go-to" company for freelance legal work. By providing a legal outsourcing marketplace for law firms, Attorneys in Motion allows lawyers more time to retain clients, helps to cut down on overhead, and helps to create more billable hours. In short, Attorneys in Motion is the number one source for lawyers to grow their law firms. www.AttorneysinMotion.com

Attorneys in Motion connects attorneys near and far, while The Red Maple Group can provide those attorneys with many of their economic needs for a wide range of cases. Now with the ease of zoom conferencing, the west coast is only a click away.

For more information visit our websites at www.RedMapEcon.com or www.AttorneysinMotion.com.

