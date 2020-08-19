The Recreational Group Acquires Engineered Turf, A Leader In Synthetic Turf Manufacturing

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recreational Group, a leading provider of residential and commercial surfacing products, has acquired Engineered Turf Inc., a fast-growing manufacturer of synthetic grass used in commercial and residential landscape, sport and putting green applications.

Engineered Turf manufactures high-quality grass in more than 20 varieties, used for athletic fields, playgrounds, putting surfaces, lawns, pet care and more. All the products made in the Dalton, Ga. manufacturing facility use materials sourced from companies in the United States. Engineered Turf has managed to double their sales even through the pandemic.

The Recreational Group (RG) oversees a diverse line of American made surfacing solutions, including XGrass, Tour Greens, VersaCourt and Swisstrax. The acquisition allows for vertical integration of all synthetic grass products from fiber through tufting to installation, which will result in enhanced quality control and product innovation.

Engineered Turf CEO, John Tidwell has been in synthetic turf for more than 20 years. Founded on the principle putting relationships first, customers choose Engineered Turf for the high level of customer service and because it has remained true to its small business roots.

"We are thrilled John trusted RG as his partner to take Engineered Turf to the next level," said Ron Bennett, CEO, RG. "Engineered Turf over a short amount of time has earned its reputation as the preeminent synthetic turf manufacturer. We have the expertise, the capital and the relationships to continue to grow this remarkable and expanding business."

Tidwell will remain as President of Engineered Turf, with Stacey Hewitt staying on as Vice President of Manufacturing, and Shawn Keeter remaining as Vice President of Sales.

"I was impressed with RG from the beginning, especially its leadership and capabilities, to take our customer focused model further and faster throughout the market," said Tidwell. "We will continue to concentrate on our clients and delivering the best manufacturing solutions, while RG will be critical in growing our footprint, improving our marketing and tightening our supply chains. This partnership will help us enhance our overall offering directly to the consumer and the flooring industry."

RG continues to look for add-on acquisitions across a range of verticals within the recreational surfacing industry, including artificial turf and modular flooring. Because the company is vertically integrated, it is seeking to add installation companies, dealerships, manufacturing entities and brand names.

