The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Ex-Dividend Date For Its Securities On Nasdaq As July 23, 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, previously announced on July 12, 2021 it will...

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (REAX) , a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, previously announced on July 12, 2021 it will forward split all of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) post-split Common Shares for each one (1) pre-split Common Share (the "Share Split").

Share Split Details

Previously, the Company announced that it has set July 19, 2021, as the record date for the Share Split and July 16, 2021, as the effective date for the Share Split on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For clarity, the ex-dividend date for Company's securities on Nasdaq will be July 23, 2021. On this date the Share Split will be effective, the Common Share price will be adjusted, and the Common Shares will begin trading without the right to receive additional shares.

Assuming the Share Split is completed, the existing 40,179,611 Common Shares will be increased to approximately 160,718,444 Common Shares.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options, restricted stock units, warrants or other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Share Split in accordance with the terms of such securities.

Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Share Split. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services will send registered shareholders a Direct Registration Statement advice (DRS) representing the additional number of shares to be received because of the Share Split.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

Press, for more information, please contact:

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-brokerage-inc-announces-ex-dividend-date-for-its-securities-on-nasdaq-as-july-23-2021-301335256.html

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.