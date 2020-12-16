The ReadyCloud Suite Excels Through Holiday Peaks, Helping Decentralized E-Retailers Overperform & Exceed Consumer Expectations For Fast Shipping & Easy Returns

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ReadyCloud Suite ( https://www.readycloud.com), a shipping, returns and CRM suite built for ecommerce, delivered uncompromised performance during the peak of the post-Thanksgiving Day rush. The winners were e-retailers that saw improved operational efficiencies to meet the holiday demand—even if many of their employees were working remotely.

"The Cyber Five Weekend—the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday—set new all-time records this year, with the U.S. ecommerce industry reporting a massive haul of $12.16 billion. While e-retailers were at their busiest, ReadyCloud was delivering peak performance and helping remote teams stay on track," comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud."

ReadyCloud is a hybrid-cloud Suite that helps e-retailers succeed on what comes after the "buy" button. ReadyCloud consolidates the retailer's ecommerce activity into an orders-based CRM. Popular channels like Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, eBay, Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce and others are all supported. Through the ReadyCloud Suite, the e-retailer's administrative, sales and support departments are better equipped to communicate with customers (and each other) through a mutual understanding of their holiday performance.

Only ReadyCloud delivers a detailed view of the order lifecycle with the components to excel at each stage. Order fulfillment through ReadyShipper X is more than four times faster than most browser-based shipping systems, and ReadyReturns puts "Amazon-like" returns on the pages of the e-retailer's website. The result is a backend ecosystem for operational success—even with a limited or a decentralized workforce.

"It's been a year of dichotomy; ecommerce has seen unprecedented growth while the workforce that supports it has had to decentralize," Lazar says. "ReadyCloud is the tool e-retailers can use to address these challenges and deliver a consistently great consumer experience."

Get started with your 14-day complimentary trial of ReadyCloud Suite (no credit card needed) at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com.

See the fastest 9 seconds in shipping history and learn why thousands of users trust the ReadyShipper X plugin to go home early this holiday season and beyond at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZA0ptZdae3o

Learn more about ReadyShipper shipping software at: https://www.readycloud.com/readyshipper-shipping-software

Learn more about ReadyReturns ecommerce returns software at: https://www.readycloud.com/readyreturns-ecommerce-returns-software

Got questions? Give ReadyCloud a ring at: 877-818-7447. Or email them at: something.new@readycloud.com.

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is a suite of connected systems designed to improve the way you work. Shipping, Returns, Growth Marketing and more are all connected through ReadyCloud for better communications from Admin to Operations.

Media Contact: Michael Lazar 877-818-7447 261519@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-readycloud-suite-excels-through-holiday-peaks-helping-decentralized-e-retailers-overperform--exceed-consumer-expectations-for-fast-shipping--easy-returns-301194086.html

SOURCE The ReadyCloud Suite