The Radiology Group, LLC Acquires Strategic Imaging Consultants, Continues Strategic Growth

Adds more than sixty practices through NC, SC, and AZ to The Radiology Group's continued growth efforts

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Group, LLC, an onsite and teleradiology solutions healthcare company, today announced its continued expansion through the acquisition of Strategic Imaging Consultants, a North Carolina based radiology practice with services in South Carolina and Arizona.

The acquisition, which closed Q4 of 2020, will add sixty-seven practices and five radiologists to The Radiology Group's growth efforts. With this addition, as well as the Q3 2020 alignment and management of the Gram/Hazard radiology practices in Kentucky and West Virginia, The Radiology Group now has a physical presence in 28 states and continues to offer on-site and teleradiology services nationwide.

"TRG's continued growth through continued acquisitions and alignments in 2020 and throughout 2021 is a testament of our strong financial disposition while maintaining a focus on physician ownership and leadership," said Dr. Anand Lalaji, Chief Executive Officer, The Radiology Group. "We are proud to expand our growth and leadership through the partnerships and acquisitions of similar physician radiology practices. This continues to follow our number one philosophy of radiologists partnering with and helping other radiologists to provide the best patient care possible."

The Radiology Group continues to seek partnerships with radiology practices who share a mutual vision of transforming healthcare through innovative and physician lead radiology practices.

About The Radiology GroupThe Radiology Group is a Joint Commission Accredited company specializing in onsite and teleradiology solutions.

