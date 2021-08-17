The Radiology Group Hires Allan Schroeder As Chief Growth Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Group, LLC. Adds to its leadership team with the appointment of Allan Schroeder as Chief Growth Officer.

Schroeder brings over 20 years of global healthcare experience. He has previously held various executive positions in operations management, business and strategic development, and corporate legal and compliance. More specifically, he brings experience helping private companies identify and execute growth strategies for both services and technology solutions that positively impact healthcare outcomes.

Prior to joining The Radiology Group, Allan worked at multiple private equity-backed and growth stage companies within the healthcare industry. Most recently, he spent 10 years with Shearwater Health as one of the original four executives who led and transformed the organization from its infancy stage, through multiple successful transactions, to now employing over 3,000 healthcare professionals globally. Allan earned his JD and Bachelor of Science from The University of Mississippi.

"We are thrilled to have Allan as Chief Growth Officer in this new role," says Dr. Anand Lalaji, CEO of the Radiology Group. "Allan's background and extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry will be pivotal to ensure TRG's growth and acceleration in the marketplace as we continue to expand."

About The Radiology Group

The Radiology Group is a Joint Commission Accredited company specializing in onsite and teleradiology solutions.

