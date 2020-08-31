The "why" Behind Our Vision To Create Fashion That Wastes Nothing And Welcomes All.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announces Make it Possible, a bold approach to environmental and social sustainability that reinforces the organization's commitment to create fashion that 'Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All'.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announces Make it Possible, a bold approach to environmental and social sustainability that reinforces the organization's commitment to create fashion that 'Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All'. With Make it Possible, Tommy Hilfiger is initially committing to 24 ambitious targets centered around circularity and inclusivity, outlined across four pillars towards 2030:

Circle Round: Make products to be fully circular, and part of a sustainable loop.

Make products to be fully circular, and part of a sustainable loop. Made for Life: Operate with sensitivity to planetary boundaries, for instance in the areas of climate change, land use, freshwater and chemical pollution, from what we buy to where we sell.

Operate with sensitivity to planetary boundaries, for instance in the areas of climate change, land use, freshwater and chemical pollution, from what we buy to where we sell. Everyone Welcome: Be a brand that works for every TOMMY Fan - always inclusive, completely accessible.

Be a brand that works for every Fan - always inclusive, completely accessible. Opportunity for All: Create equal access to opportunity - no barriers to success at Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger's program is powered by parent company PVH Corp's Forward Fashion strategy, a set of 15 priorities designed to reduce negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100%, and improve the over 1 million lives across the company's value chain.

"I opened my first store, People's Place, in 1969 in my hometown of Elmira for people of all backgrounds to come together and share exciting pop culture experiences," said Tommy Hilfiger. "As our brand has evolved over the years, driven by this inclusive spirit, so has our commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With Make it Possible, we will go even further with our commitment. We're working towards our vision with the entire organization focused on it and, while we're not there yet, we are going to get there."

"In these times of health, human, environmental and economic crisis, we share a responsibility to find innovative solutions that will encourage inclusivity and build a more circular future," said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. "It is in our nature to drive change, even in the most challenging of times, which is why we are announcing our ambitious Make it Possible sustainability program, outlining 24 targets towards 2030. Tommy Hilfiger has a decade's long track-record for driving a more sustainable future, including pioneering low impact denim processes, championing water stewardship, and creating more inclusive collections. Make it Possible is one way we will work together to make a meaningful and lasting contribution towards a better fashion industry."

Make it Possible marks the latest milestone in Tommy Hilfiger's sustainability journey. Key achievements include the launch of Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, designed to make dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities, and the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, a global program aimed to support start-up and scale-up stage businesses developing solutions that promote inclusivity and sustainability in fashion. More recently Tommy Hilfiger launched People's Place Program to advance the representation of black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities within the fashion and creative industries. To date, more than 80% of Tommy Hilfiger designers have been trained on circular design strategies and, in 2019, 72% of cotton used globally came from more sustainable sources. Additionally 2 million pieces of denim have been finished in lower impact, reducing the amount of water and energy used. Each seasonal TOMMY HILFIGER collection includes more sustainable styles in its collections, as evidenced by the 50% more sustainable styles planned for Spring 2021, double the amount from Spring 2020.

Recognizing that no one company can change the sustainability landscape alone, Tommy Hilfiger, as part of PVH Corp., has joined forces with industry partners by signing The Fashion Pact in August 2019, as well as joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Make Fashion Circular and Jeans Redesign initiatives. For the past several years, Tommy Hilfiger has partnered with the WWF to address water risk in our strategic supply chain locations. This includes training on water risk management for suppliers and industrial parks in China's Taihu River Basin and serving as the founding brand partner of a new water stewardship program in Vietnam in the Mekong basin.

Throughout its journey, Tommy Hilfiger will share its progress. For more information on Make it Possible and a full overview of achievements to date, visit: http://sustainability.tommy.com.

About Tommy HilfigerWith a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men's tailored clothing and sportswear, women's collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy .com.

About PVH Corp.PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward - for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN , TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

