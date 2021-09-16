The "For The Ride Of Life" Campaign Is A Celebration Of Those Who Live With Optimism, Joy And Courage, No Matter Where Their Ride Of Life May Lead. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced its fall/winter 2021 advertising campaign, " For the Ride of Life," which celebrates everyday people pursuing new adventures with energy and optimism.

Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced its fall/winter 2021 advertising campaign, " For the Ride of Life," which celebrates everyday people pursuing new adventures with energy and optimism. Inspired by the resilience it takes to see challenges as opportunities and leave nothing on the table, the campaign is styled by Hollywood's sought-after Heidi Bivens and serves as a springboard for a heightened level of western-inspired fashion and culture that is more relevant worldwide than ever before. The integrated " For the Ride of Life" campaign will launch with broadcast commercials across cable and network TV the week of September 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005550/en/

The "For the Ride of Life" campaign film features a diverse array of real people following their passions, from a rap crew to a roller girl gang; an eSports player, skateboarder and cowgirl; to young families and an older couple starting a new life together. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As we continue to draw inspiration from the resilience of those around us, there's no better time to announce our ' For the Ride of Life' campaign showcasing people from all walks of life getting out there and enjoying their ride," said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. "For nearly three-quarters of a century, the Wrangler brand has fearlessly strived for a confident outlook no matter what obstacles stand in our way. We hope this campaign encourages fans of the brand to have courage, take charge and keep pushing forward through the cowboy spirit within all of us as we look to the future."

" For the Ride of Life" is anchored by an inspirational campaign film narrated by rising country music star and long-time friend of the brand, Orville Peck. The film features a diverse array of real people following their passions, from a rap crew to a roller girl gang; an eSports player, skateboarder and cowgirl; to young families and an older couple starting a new life together. The result is a celebration of those who live with optimism, joy and courage, no matter where their ride of life may lead.

"Heritage brands like Wrangler with an authentic story behind them are an important and riveting part of history and continue to shape the world around us today," said international fashion stylist and editor, Heidi Bivens, who styled the campaign. " Wrangler style has always been associated with action and energy. Iconic images fill my mind: a rodeo girl working with her horse, a musician on an arena stage at a sold-out show, a cowpoke steering cattle on a desert plain. The brand has a western mystique that feels authentic, and to capture the genuine essence of this campaign, I accentuated the natural style and aesthetic of real, everyday people."

The campaign is representative of Wrangler's continued evolution as a brand balancing dedication to western heritage with strategic growth that is true to its roots. In recent years, Wrangler has expanded its focus to include a broader base of consumers fueled by category expansions in outdoor and female, and geographic expansion with the launch of the Wrangler brand in China. With its 75 th anniversary in 2022, the Wrangler brand will launch a year-long celebration, honoring its longstanding presence in music, fashion and rodeo while also celebrating the courage, optimism and triumph of western culture.

The " For the Ride of Life" campaign developed in partnership with New York-based creative agency, YARD NYC, will launch in North America and Europe this fall and will be introduced in other regions of the world in the coming months. To learn more about Wrangler and the campaign, visit wrangler.com.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Kontoor Brands Inc. Report, has been an icon in authentic American style for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Heidi Bivens

Bivens is a fashion stylist, costume designer and visual storyteller behind influential films and TV shows, including Spring Breakers, The Beach Bum and Mid90s. In the 2021 Emmy awards, she is nominated for her work on Euphoria, the acclaimed HBO teen series. She started her career in magazines, styling for W and Vogue, before combining the disciplines of film and fashion, often collaborating with visionary filmmakers such as David Lynch and Harmony Korine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005550/en/