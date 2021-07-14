ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Showboat hotel, Quiet Events today announced the Secret Rooftop Party, it is the newest party spot located on the rooftop of the Showboat hotel. Party goes down on Saturday July 31 st from 9pm to 1am. What makes it a "secret", is that hundreds of people will be wearing Quiet Events headphones to tune into one of three live DJs and the hotel guests won't hear the raging party right outside their window.

"I love parties that are fun, edgy, and in spaces that are epic for Instagram; that's why this is one of my favorite locations," says Will Petz, CEO at Quiet Events.

Features of the Quiet Rooftop Party include:

- 3 Live DJs playing pop, 80's & 90's, Hip Hop, Soca, Reggae, and Afro-Beats- Access to the pool to dance around and cool off in- Special Wireless headphones- Discounted hotel & parking stay- Ages 21+ Only

To watch a Quiet Dance Party in action, visit YouTube.com. The party will be held at the rooftop pool and is a rain or shine event. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance at QuietEvents.com.

Images: Instagram | Banner | Banner no text

About Quiet Events:Quiet Events is a national silent disco company specializing in unique parties where everyone gets special wireless headphones that tune into three live DJs. As you switch between each DJ, the color of the headphones changes to indicate to everyone which DJ you are listening to.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-quiet-rooftop-pool-party-is-making-noise-in-atlantic-city-301334075.html

SOURCE Quiet Events Inc.