The Q India Appoints Krishna Menon As COO

Veteran Media Executive Strengthens "C Suite" Structure To Support Growth For The Q India Brand

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has appointed Krishna Menon as the company's Chief Operating Officer, moving from his position as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Menon has served the company since November of 2018 and has been instrumental in growing the business from a small independent channel into becoming one of India's fastest growing media brands.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented, "Krishna has been a true leader and for more than two years has worked to grow our business, raising it to new levels of viewership, revenue growth and brand recognition. Working with Simran Hoon, our recently announced CEO, Krishna will be instrumental in driving forward The Q's many planned strategic growth opportunities". Going forward, Menon will be directly responsible for distribution, branding, influencer marketing, digital sales and operations and will report to Hoon, while other departments including ad sales and programming will be directly under Hoon's management. Marvis continued, "We now have in place an experienced and effective senior management structure for The Q India. It is incredibly gratifying for us at The Q to have such a strong and experienced team leading us forward".

Krishna Menon joined QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd. in late 2018. Prior to this Mr. Menon served as the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for Sakal Media Group. He formerly held senior sales, operational and business development roles for Dainik Bhaskar Group, OnMobile Global, Network 18 (Viacom) and Radio Mirchi (Times of India Group). His experience extends across television, digital, radio and print media.

Krishna Menon added, "We have been nurturing and building the foundation for The Q for over two years and now is our time to drive forward the creation of a truly new and dynamic media brand in India. Our team is strong and our product continues to deliver results. I am thrilled that our hard work to date is paying off and I look forward to contributing to our new levels of achievement and growth in the coming months and years ahead."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 49.06 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1000 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel reaches an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

