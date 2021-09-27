The Promotion Ceremony For The 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival In Weihai Gets Underway In Jinan

JI'NAN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, the promotion ceremony for the 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival in Weihai kicked off in Jinan, Shandong province.

JI'NAN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, the promotion ceremony for the 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival in Weihai kicked off in Jinan, Shandong province. The oyster breeding areas in Rushan currently stand at 600,000 mu with an annual output of 700,000 tons, both measurements ranking first among county-level cities nationwide. The output value of the entire industry chain is almost 10 billion yuan, according to the People's Government of Rushan.

In recent years, Rushan City has viewed the oyster industry as an important breakthrough in the marine sector, and has taken a number of steps in this light, namely: established the Oyster Research Institute, improved the oyster brand management system, formulated local standards for Rushan oysters, and established China's first oyster quality traceability mechanism in cooperation with professional bodies. The safety traceability system has formed the whole industry chain model of Rushan Oyster. Rushan Oyster has been awarded numerous titles: National Geographical Certification Mark, Nationally Influential Regional Aquatic Product Brand, China Brand Trademark Expo's Gold Medal. Rushan has recently been approved by the China National Intellectual Property Administration as one of China's first national protected geographical indication products demonstration areas. The brand and economic values of Rushan Oysters will be further elevated because of this.

During the coming national day golden week holiday this year, Rushan will host a series of events, such as the 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival in Weihai, the 2nd Rushan International Oyster Summit Forum, the National Day Live Show Sweet Love for Rushan, Carnival on the Sea: Wind from the Sea, an oyster food festival, a beach music festival, a beer festival, the Mountain and Sea Road trip - Taiyi Lake grape picking cultural festival, Snapping at Oyster City of Joy - enjoying oyster food and fishing culture, the Kaoshan Village fig picking festival Colorful Scenery, Honey Flowing, and a countryside tourist route of Autumn Fun in Xiashipeng village.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402099Caption: The promotion ceremony for the 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival in Weihai gets underway in Jinan.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402104Caption: Rushan Oyster

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402105Caption: The promotion ceremony for the 6th Rushan Oyster Culture Festival in Weihai gets underway in Jinan.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=402106Caption: Rushan Oyster

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-promotion-ceremony-for-the-6th-rushan-oyster-culture-festival-in-weihai-gets-underway-in-jinan-301385502.html

SOURCE The People's Government of Rushan