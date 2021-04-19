The Programmatic TV Market 2021-2024: Keys To Success For Addressable TV And Connected TV Markets

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Programmatic TV Market - Addressable TV becoming a Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This report analyses the dynamics and momentum of the programmatic TV market from the perspective of its two main points of entry: addressable TV and connected TV.

It begins with a snapshot of national deployments in the United States and five major European countries, providing an analysis of the solutions offered by the leading players in these markets.

The second part looks at the solutions being marketed by the leading providers: media and telecoms companies and independent players.

It concludes with market forecasts up to 2024 for the addressable TV and connected TV video advertising segments.

Along the way, it answers the following questions:

Will the addressable TV market develop in Europe ?

? What are the keys to the success for addressable TV and connected TV markets?

Who are the trailblazers?

What is the market outlook for the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market dynamics2.1. Programmatic TV2.2. Addressable or segmented TV advertising2.3. All systems go for segmented advertising2.4. Connected TV market momentum in the United States2.5. Awareness of a change at work in the sector

3. Programmatic TV market players3.1. The United States3.1.1. NBCUniversal3.1.2. ViacomCBS3.1.3. Turner Broadcasting3.1.4. Disney-ABC TV Group3.1.5. DirecTV/AT&T3.1.6. Comcast3.1.7. Dish3.1.8. Altice USA (Cablevision)3.1.9. Charter Communications/Time Warner Cable3.2. The UK3.2.1. ITV3.2.2. Channel 43.2.3. BT Sport3.2.4. Virgin Media3.2.5. Sky3.3. Germany3.3.1. RTL Group3.3.2. ProSiebenSat.13.3.3. Deutsche Telekom3.3.4. Vodafone3.4. France3.4.1. TF13.4.2. France Televisions3.4.3. M63.4.4. Canal+3.4.5. Orange3.4.6. SFR ( Altice France)3.5. Italy3.5.1. Mediaset3.5.2. RAI3.6. Spain3.6.1. Atresmedia3.6.2. Telefonica

4. Programmatic TV solutions providers4.1. Xandr (WarnerMedia/AT&T)4.2. Smartclip4.3. SpotX - Magnite4.4. Advertising Cloud DSP - Adobe44.5. Google Marketing Platform4.6. Nielsen4.7. OAR4.8. Ad Tech platform suppliers4.9. Media and telecom companies' Ad Tech platforms

5. Market forecasts5.1. Addressable TV advertising market trends5.2. Addressable TV advertising market forecasts5.3. Connected TV video advertising market trends5.4. Connected TV video advertising market forecasts

