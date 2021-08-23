The Private Fund Conference For Investment Advisers Scheduled In-person, In Denver This September 28-29

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Fund Conference for Investment Advisers 2021 is being hosted by Alta Trust Company at Le Méridien Hotel in downtown Denver Sept 28-29, 2021.

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Fund Conference for Investment Advisers 2021 is being hosted by Alta Trust Company at Le Méridien Hotel in downtown Denver Sept 28-29, 2021. The event will teach Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) and asset managers how to launch and manage their own private fund. Common types of private funds include private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds, and special purpose vehicles. RIAs who manage their own private fund manage more assets than their peers and attract more high-net-worth clients. More information and registration can be found at ThePrivateFundConference.com.

"Private funds are grossly underutilized in the industry," shared Alta Trust CEO, Adam Ponder. "I believe advisers who want to stay relevant and grow their business need a private fund. At Alta Trust, we've made it simple and want to share our process."

Attendees will hear from world class speakers including keynote speaker, Mitch Lowe, co-founding executive of Netflix. Mr. Lowe will share his experience with disruption in the entertainment industry. His experience will help investment advisers see the benefit of disruption and give them confidence to break the mold in their industry.

Other speaker topics include investment strategies, how to structure a private fund, alternative investment strategies and how to attract high-net-worth and institutional investors. "We aren't letting just anyone speak," said Adam Ponder, "We've carefully curated this event, so every attendee walks away with a plan to launch and market their own private fund."

Registration starts at $495 and includes access to all educational sessions, most meals (including rooftop lunches overlooking the Rocky Mountains and an off-site networking dinner) and one ticket to the Sept 28 Colorado Rockies vs Washington Nationals MLB Game. Discounted hotel accommodations at the venue are available.

Additional registration specifics can be found at ThePrivateFundConference.com.To sponsor this event, reach out to events@trustalta.com.This event is in-person and will follow all Denver Public Health COVID-19 protocols.

ABOUT ALTA TRUST The Private Fund Conference is hosted by Alta Trust Company, a South Dakota charted trust company with over a decade of success in the industry. They provide innovative, turn-key solutions for establishing private funds. The company also provide collective investment trusts (CITs) and personal trust services.

Learn more at TrustAlta.com.

Erin Krage
Alta Trust Company
events@trustalta.com
720-625-3166

