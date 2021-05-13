The Prince Estate And Urban Decay Reveal The Limited-Edition Capsule Collection Inspired By Prince

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Prince Estate and Urban Decay are unveiling the exclusive limited-edition cosmetics capsule inspired by the creative genius and personal style of Prince.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Prince Estate and Urban Decay are unveiling the exclusive limited-edition cosmetics capsule inspired by the creative genius and personal style of Prince.

&amp;amp;#160;

The Purple One's signature color is highlighted alongside gold and black in the collection created to honor his vibrant self-expression. With meticulous attention to detail and a constant desire for refinement and reinvention, Prince owned his looks unapologetically, never shy to live by his own rules. The elements in the collection - from eyeshadow palettes and liners to highlighters and more - will inspire fans and those getting to know Prince to live boldly and without limits.

Prince's signature colors take center stage with two UD | PRINCE 10-pan eyeshadow palettes. Featuring super rich, ultra-blendable shades, the all-vegan U GOT THE LOOK Eyeshadow Palette goes from pearly cream and sunset gold metallic to deep blue-purple and black glitter. The LET'S GO CRAZY Eyeshadow Palette ranges from creamy iridescent violet to rich purple metallic and deep blue glitter. Each of these dramatic shadows—featuring matte, pearl, and shimmery chrome finishes—can stand on its own but also combine harmoniously.

Alongside the eyeshadow palettes, the collection also features: the Kajal Eye Pencil, a bold eyeliner inspired by Prince's smoldering gaze, available in matte black and matte white; a liquid highlighter infused with shea butter that blends seamlessly to illuminate skin with a lightweight dewy glow; a Multitasker Brush which is a fluffy, versatile and densely packed applicating brush with super-soft vegan bristles that can be used anywhere on the face and body; and an All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder that will mattify your look while controlling oil and shine for up to 11 hours - extending the life of foundation and makeup, blurring pores, and blocking shine all day. The entire collection is available in the exclusive UD | PRINCE Vault that houses all seven limited-edition products.

The Prince x Urban Decay capsule will be available for pre-order May 21 and the full vault will be on-sale May 27 at UrbanDecay.com. Individual products will be available June 6 th.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICSUrban Decay appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. From our all-encompassing, cruelty-free range of bold and velvety eyeshadows—which include our bestselling Naked palettes—to our award-winning eye pencils, budge-proof mascaras, and cult-status makeup setting sprays, our version of "pretty" has always been pretty different beauty.

ABOUT THE PRINCE ESTATE The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future.

Official Website: PRINCE.com Official Store: Store.PRINCE.com Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @prince

For more information, please contact: Lauren Larkin and Vanessa VeltreALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS212.230.1800 Laurenl@abmc-us.com/vanessa@abmc-us.com

For The Prince Estate, please contact: Cara HutchisonThe Lede Company Cara.Hutchison@ledecompany.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-prince-estate-and-urban-decay-reveal-the-limited-edition-capsule-collection-inspired-by-prince-301290404.html

SOURCE Urban Decay