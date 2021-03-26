The Prime Minister Announces Changes In The Senior Ranks Of The Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service: Nancy Chahwan , currently Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes...

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Nancy Chahwan, currently Chief Human Resources Officer, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence, effective March 31, 2021.

Kathleen Thompson, currently Vice-President, Strategic Policy Branch, Canada Border Services Agency, becomes Executive Vice-President of the Public Health Agency of Canada, effective March 31, 2021.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Claude Rochette for his dedication and service to Canadians after having served as Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence.

