The Prime Minister Announces Changes In The Senior Ranks Of The Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service: Annette Gibbons , currently Associate Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, becomes Associate...

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Annette Gibbons, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective March 8, 2021.

Lawrence Hanson, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Policy, Transport Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, effective March 8, 2021.

Sandra Hassan, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Employment Conditions and Labour Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, becomes Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective March 8, 2021.

Paula Isaak becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, in addition to her current role as President of the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, effective March 3, 2021.

Kristina Namiesniowski, currently Senior Official, Privy Council Office, becomes Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective March 3, 2021.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Chantal Maheu for her work as Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development. He also congratulated Diane Lafleur, Associate Deputy Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Benoit Robidoux, Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, on their retirement from the Public Service and thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians.

Biographical notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office