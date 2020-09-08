The Prime Minister Announces Changes In The Senior Ranks Of The Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service: Christyne Tremblay , currently Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy...

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Christyne Tremblay, currently Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, and Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, effective September 9, 2020.

Jean-François Tremblay, currently Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, effective September 21, 2020.

Christiane Fox, currently Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, becomes Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, effective September 21, 2020.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to wish Catherine Blewett, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council, continued success in her new role. He also thanked her for her dedication and excellence in serving Canadians.

The Prime Minister congratulated Jonathan Fried, Coordinator, International Economic Relations with Global Affairs Canada and Personal Representative to the Prime Minister on the G20; Janet King, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement; and Anne-Marie Smart, Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office, on their recent retirement from the Public Service. He also thanked these dedicated individuals for their service to Canadians.

