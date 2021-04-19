The Presser Foundation Announces Nearly $2 Million In New Capital Support Grants

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the Greater Philadelphia Area's rich ecosystem of music performance, education, and community engagement, The Presser Foundation...

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the Greater Philadelphia Area's rich ecosystem of music performance, education, and community engagement, The Presser Foundation announces new Capital Support grants to thirty-five music organizations. These grants, totaling $1,954,200 and paid over six years provides both single year and multi-year support to music organizations. The Foundation will also make payments on previous and deferred commitments totaling an additional $547,500. A full listing by category of the forty-four grantee organizations is below.

These grants are designated for capital projects of music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Capital projects typically include the construction of new facilities and the renovation or expansion of existing facilities. The Foundation also provided for a one-time extension of grant guidelines to consider the equipment and supply needs of organizations as they continue to respond to the pandemic with innovative, uplifting and inspiring music programming.

Corey R. Smith, Chair of the Capital Support Committee, commented on these grants, " Given the environment of continued uncertainty due to the pandemic, the Foundation is pleased to be in the position to support music organizations of a great variety of scale and purpose. These grants will support the purchase of a computer, equipment for recording, supplies for summer camps, a micro-stage, and needed maintenance and renovation of buildings. We want our music organizations to come roaring back when it is safe to do so, because so many musicians, students, and enthusiasts depend on them."

2021 Capital Support Grantees (in alphabetical order by category)

Traditional Large Capital Projects - $1,760,000 in Multi-Year GrantsCommunity Music School Lehigh Valley Curtis Institute of MusicEMEAPP (Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project)Kimmel Center, Inc. Kutztown University FoundationLiveConnections DBA World Cafe LivePhiladelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing ArtsPhiladelphia Youth Orchestra Music InstituteSettlement Music SchoolThe Music School of DelawareWest Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

COVID-Related Capital Needs - $194,200 in Single Year GrantsAnnenberg Center for the Performing ArtsArtSmartBerks Youth ChorusBowerbirdChester Children's ChorusChoir School of DelawareChoral Arts PhiladelphiaCommonwealth YouthchoirsCommunity ConservatoryCommunity Music School of CollegevilleDarlington Arts CenterEsperanzaFriends of the Wanamaker OrganHarrisburg Symphony AssociationMusicopiaOperaDelawareOrchestra 2001Philadelphia Sinfonia AssociationPrinceton Symphony OrchestraPRISM Quartet, Inc.Reading Symphony OrchestraSinging CitySruti Tempesta di Mare, Inc.

Previous & Deferred Capital Project Commitments - $547,500 in Multi-Year Grants Haverford CollegeHistoric Lansdowne Theater Corporation Lebanon Valley College Lafayette College Rider University - Westminster Choir College Swarthmore College Stetson UniversityThe Mann Center for the Performing Arts University of the Arts

About The Presser FoundationThe Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation considers proposals for funding from music organizations working in a broad range of traditions, genres, and styles and provides general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.

