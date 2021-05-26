The Prelude Network™ Launches Innovative, First-of-its-Kind Industry App That Empowers Patients To Take More Control Over Their Fertility Journeys

Developed by experts and fertility patients, Prelude Connect simplifies the fertility process by helping patients efficiently manage every step of their journey

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the largest network of premier fertility clinics in the United States, announces today the launch of Prelude Connect, a first-of-its-kind industry app exclusive to Prelude, giving patients more control over their fertility journey via tools that efficiently manage all aspects of care.

Complementary to the comprehensive, personalized fertility care provided at more than 60 Prelude Network clinics across the U.S., Prelude Connect is designed to enhance the patient experience by reducing or eliminating communication barriers through a secure mobile app. Prelude Connect reinforces Prelude's commitment to put each patient's unique fertility journey first.

Features of Prelude Connect include:

Real-time notifications for posted lab results, provides a new communication channel between clinical care teams and patients.

Push notifications for medication change alerts immediately notify Prelude patients when dosing information changes.

One-touch access to educational how-to videos for mixing and administering complex injectable medications.

Interactive calendar provides a snapshot of treatment cycle specifics, including daily at-a-glance medications and administration attestation.

In-app notification features provides patient appointment and procedure preparation reminders, such as trigger notifications for cycle shots.

Prelude Connect also provides a HIPPAA-compliant messaging tool to simplify communication between patients and clinical care teams.

"Prelude Connect was developed by experts and fertility patients who understand how multi-faceted and ever-changing the fertility process is and so this technology platform serves as a companion to help patients make more sense of and better navigate the process," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company to Prelude. "Through Prelude Connect, we're taking a complex journey and simplifying it as much as possible so that our patients feel empowered, confident, informed, connected and prepared through every step."

Prelude patients can download the Prelude Connect app via the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about Prelude and to find a clinic near you, please visit preludefertility.com.

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception Fertility- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations - which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; and Bundl™ Fertility (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program - Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

