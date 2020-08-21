The Pop 'N Go® Playpen From The California Beach Co. Is For Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop 'N Go ® Playpen by The California Beach Co.

FIRST AND FOREMOST: SAFETY

The Pop 'N Go ® Playpen is as safe as it gets. Its fiberglass frame is covered with clean polyester lining and breathable mesh netting. All of these non-toxic materials show up as smooth surfaces and pose no risk of scraping, scratching, or poking children.

When this play tent is up, it stays up. The Pop 'N Go ® Playpen features patented "pop-up and release" technology, meaning it sturdily locks in place when fully assembled. This pop-and-go play yard only collapses when you say so.

If families plan on taking their pop-and-go tent outdoors, The California Beach Co. has them covered in more ways than one. The included UV shade cover instantly slides on to protect kiddos from harsh sun, UV rays, and even bugs.

Also lending to this shady environment is its all-over dark mesh netting that additionally offers 360-degree breathability. Kids will think this tent is super cool (literally) and parents will be happy to provide a slightly cooler space.

HEY BABY, THE POP 'N GO PLAYPEN IS HERE

With all matters of safety checked off the list, the Pop 'N Go ® Playpen is a secure space for babies.

The spacious 59-inch-wide base is plenty of room to let babies wiggle around and play. Tummy-time practice, naps, storytime, and other versions of play can all take place in this space. Use it as a quiet area to bond with baby, whether at home or out at the beach. These pop-up playpens will quickly assemble to become a serene shelter no matter where parents are.

SAFE FOR TODDLERS, YOUNG KIDS, BIG KIDS, AND BEYOND

These instant forts can and will adapt to a child's interests as they get older. They're great for imaginary play and can also serve as clubhouses for reading, games, coloring, and other activities. Big kids will especially love the privacy these shaded playpens provide. Children can easily fit their friends into these spaces as well. Due to these tents' substantial size, even an adult or two can fit comfortably inside the Pop 'N Go ® Playpen!

HANG OUT WITH LOVED ONES IN THE POP 'N GO PLAYPEN

Because the Pop 'N Go ® Playpen is great for all ages, it will accommodate families at their current ages and for years to come. The California Beach Co. makes sure these pop-and-go tents are built to last because the company is confident they'll become a go-to item in any home. Their benefits span seasons and all kinds of situations.

