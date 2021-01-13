The Polynesian Cultural Center Ready To Welcome Back Guests Safely

LĀ'IE, Hawai'i, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a brand-new year comes new beginnings and, at long last, a time to welcome our guests back safely to our One Place Like No Other.

We are excited to welcome back guests to the Polynesian Cultural Center to again serve our community and visitors," said Alfred Grace, Polynesian Cultural Center president.

The Polynesian Cultural Center is looking forward to opening its doors to visitors again beginning January 18, while fully implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidelines for the safety of both its employees and guests. During this initial reopening phase, the Center will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. The Center's adjoining Hukilau Marketplace will be open from noon through 7:30 p.m. daily.

The Polynesian Cultural Center will reopen committed to carrying out regular sanitization of all highly touched areas, commonly used spaces and other surfaces throughout all of its facilities and public areas. Self-use sanitizing stations will also be made available throughout the Center for guests to use.

"As we take this first step in the process of fully reopening the Polynesian Cultural Center, the health and well-being of our guests, employee 'ohana and our local community will always be our top priority," said Alfred Grace, Polynesian Cultural Center president. "It's why we are asking all of our visitors to follow CDC guidelines upon arrival, including the wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance while at the Center."

Added Grace, "We are extremely excited to begin welcoming back our guests to the Polynesian Cultural Center after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. We're also very much looking forward to again serving our local community and visitors as we, along with other attractions statewide, reopen our doors."

During the Center's initial weeks of reopening, interactive guest experiences with its employee 'ohana will be limited, though still fun and definitely memorable. These activities will include visits to the Center's Samoan Village, an extended format of the Center's new "Ali'i Lū'au featuring 'Onipa'a, A Tribute to Queen Lili'uokalani," a new canoe excursion exploring the Center's lagoon and villages, and the Center's award-winning evening show "HA: Breath of Life."

To make reservations or purchase tickets to the Polynesian Cultural Center, please visit www.polynesia.com, or call (800) 367-7060. In Hawai'i, please call (808) 293-3333.

Hawai'i residents are encouraged to keep up to date with exclusive offers and promotions by joining the Polynesian Cultural Center's 'Ohana Club. 'Ohana Club members enjoy complimentary admission to members-only events, special offers and seasonal coupons from the Polynesian Cultural Center, a discount on Polynesian Cultural Center Kama'āina Annual Passes, and other loyalty rewards.

Membership is free for all Hawai'i residents with a valid Hawai'i ID. Registration for the 'Ohana Club can be completed online at www.polynesia.com/residents, or by calling the Center's Ticketing Office at (808) 293-3333.



ABOUT POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER Located on O'ahu's beautiful North Shore, the Polynesian Cultural Center is the only cultural tourist attraction of its kind in the world and a favorite of all visitors to Hawai'i. An engaging, interactive celebration showcasing the people, culture, arts and crafts of Polynesia, the Center has entertained millions of visitors from around the world since opening in 1963. A nonprofit organization, 100 percent of the Polynesian Cultural Center's revenue goes to daily operations and supporting the education of its student-employees from neighboring Brigham Young University-Hawai'i.

