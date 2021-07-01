The Place For Children With Autism Announces Opening Of Elgin Location

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place for Children with Autism, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the spectrum, announces the opening of a new center in Elgin, IL on July 6, 2021.

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place for Children with Autism, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the spectrum, announces the opening of a new center in Elgin, IL on July 6, 2021. The new center is set to follow the same model as the previous locations currently in operation throughout the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs.

The opening of the new center is the result of requests from and collaboration with parents in the community who are seeking an alternative to public schooling that is inclusive to their children's needs. The center is opening at 2450 Westfield Drive, Elgin, IL 60124 and boasts 9,500 square feet with six classrooms, an open gym, activities area, and ample outdoor space with playgrounds. The center's website is readily enrolling clients and assisting with insurance verification. Parents are encouraged to visit: https://theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com/autism-center-locations/autism-center-for-children-elgin/ to enroll their children or call (224) 436-0788.

Dave Kaptain, the mayor of Elgin, will lead a public ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome The Place to the community on July 26, 2021 from 4:30-6:30 PM. Please visit https://theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com/autism-events to register for the event.

BHCOE Accreditation has recognized The Place for Children with Autism with a 2-Year Accreditation, acknowledging the organization as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis. BHCOE Accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications, and consumer satisfaction and promote systems that enhance these areas.

In a recent survey conducted with families receiving services at The Place, 100% of families indicate feeling safe based on COVID mitigation procedures taking place at every center.

The Place for Children with Autism provides a comprehensive approach to autism treatment that focuses on the highest quality therapy to enrich the lives of children with autism and their families across all communities. Utilizing one-to-one ABA therapy in a structured, center-based environment, our programs are designed with quality as the priority and support as the ongoing means to achieve it. We specialize in all developmental areas to help children build independence and school readiness skills to succeed. The Place for Children with Autism works with families from all economic backgrounds to find options that fit their needs.

Contact: Carly Lapin Phone:(224) 251-0128 Email: carly@theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-place-for-children-with-autism-announces-opening-of-elgin-location-301323784.html

SOURCE The Place for Children with Autism