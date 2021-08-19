The Place For Children With Autism Announces La Shawn Stanton As Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place for Children with Autism ("The Place"), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism, announces that La Shawn Stanton has been named Chief People Officer...

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place for Children with Autism ("The Place"), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism, announces that La Shawn Stanton has been named Chief People Officer of the rapidly-growing healthcare services provider.

La Shawn has more than 15 years of progressive human resources experience in a variety of industries, most recently as the Senior Director of Human Resources at Tribune Publishing. In this role, La Shawn served as the corporate strategic HR Business Partner, the lead strategist of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as head of HR for the Chicago Tribune Media Group.

"We are thrilled to have La Shawn's experience in developing and leading a people strategy that focuses on exceptional employee engagement," said The Place CEO Allison O'Neill. "As The Place looks to expand our ABA therapy programs throughout Illinois and beyond, implementing a comprehensive people strategy that helps us recruit, engage and retain the best and brightest talent that shares our passion and commitment to clinical quality, will ensure children continue to make measurable gains in their communication, social, and independent living skills."

"I'm beyond excited to join this mission-driven, people-oriented and clinically-focused team at The Place during this pivotal time. I look forward to leading the HR function, the people strategy and working with the entire team to continue to build on the momentum already underway in expanding our much-needed and best-in-class therapy programs across communities."

La Shawn began her human resources career at Comcast where her impact and career progressed rapidly during her tenure. While serving as National Director, Field Human Resources at Home Chef, La Shawn developed and instituted a highly efficient recruitment and employee engagement strategy that helped the company expand from 400 to more than 1,600 employees in two years. Most recently at Tribune Publishing and Chicago Tribune Media Group, La Shawn was responsible for increasing employee engagement and retention, develop leadership, and evaluate and implement total rewards strategies. In addition, she also led efforts to embed DEI practices into all facets of people and business processes from recruitment and talent development to performance management and succession planning.

More About The Place for Children with Autism The Place for Children with Autism provides a comprehensive approach to autism treatment that focuses on the highest quality therapy to enrich the lives of children with autism and their families across all communities. Utilizing one-to-one ABA therapy in a structured, center-based environment, our programs are designed with quality as the priority and support as the ongoing means to achieve it. We specialize in all developmental areas to help children build independence and school readiness skills to succeed. The Place for Children with Autism works with families from all economic backgrounds to find options that fit their needs.

Contact: Carly Lapin Phone: (224) 251-0128 Email: carly@theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com

