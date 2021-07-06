The Pioneertown International Film Festival Announces The Opening Night Premiere Of "The Last Manhunt," A Jason Momoa-produced & Christian Camargo-directed Western, Followed By A Live Performance By The Dandy Warhols

TheStreet home
LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Julian T. Pinder and his team are proud to announce that the inaugural  Pioneertown International Film Festival will be premiering of  The Last Manhunt, a  Jason Momoa-produced &  Christian Camargo-directed Western movie, shot around Pioneertown.

The inaugural festival, presented by Fistful of Bourbon,  will  take place over the course of the last weekend of August ( 27-29 Aug 2021), in the iconic desert town everyone 's talking about, just 2 hours from LA near Joshua Tree. 

Intended for the true cinephile and experience-seeker alike, the  Pioneertown International Film Festival will be repurposing the original buildings, sound stages and surrounding ranches built in the 1940 's by Roy Rogers and friends as a living, breathing motion picture Western set. 

Designed to be a 3-day immersive experience celebrating the Western genre and independent cinema, the  Pioneertown International Film Festival will be featuring an Opening Night performance by  The Dandy Warhols, presenting premieres, restored Paramount classics, anniversary screenings, legendary actors and filmmakers in attendance, live bands, masterclasses, events, and much more.

A special presentation titled Stupid F*cking White Man: The Indigenous Image in Westernsis being hosted by programmer and filmmaker Adam Piron(Kiowa/Mohawk), Associate Director of the Sundance Indigenous Program, and joined by the creator of FX's Reservation Dogs Sterlin Harjo(Seminole/Muscogee [Creek]) as they discuss the legacy of Jim Jarmusch's Western Dead Man.

The festival 's Head Programmer is   Todd Luoto, formerly of the Sundance, CineVegas and Silver Lake Film Festivals.

The celebrities and industry professionals involved for this inaugural year include many of the filmmakers whose films are being showcased or premiered; a performance by  THE DANDY WARHOLS;  the CAST of  The Last Manhunt attending the Opening Night Premiere ;  JOE DANTE,director of The Burbs, Gremlins, Innerspace, and  JOSH OLSON , writer, A History of Violence,   recording their podcast  The Movies That Made Me;  RON UNDERWOOD, director of  City Slickers and  Tremors, presenting a 30th anniversary of  City Slickers;   Director   PHIL NIBBELINK and producer DAVID KIRSCHNER presenting an anniversary screening of their Western animation  An American Tail Fievel Goes West ;  GRAHAM LEADER presenting anniversary screenings of his iconic Outlaw Country documentaries  Heartworn Highways & Heartworn Highways Revisited; and  the festival's prestigious Board of Advisors,: actress and daughter of Jack Nicholson  JENNIFER NICHOLSON,  Producer  CHRIS HANLEY ( Spring Breakers, American Psycho, The Virgin Suicides, Buffalo 66…), actor and director  CHRISTIAN CAMARGO ( Dexter House of CardsThe Twilight Saga), musician  MAT DEVINE,  (lead singer of the band  Kill Hannah, Head of Music Partnerships at CAMEO), actor  RAOUL MAX TRUJILLO ( The Mayans, iconic villain Zero Wolf in Mel Gibson's  Apocalypto), actress, producer and daughter of filmmaker Monte Hellman,  MELISSA HELLMAN ( Occupational Hazards, For Muriel, Macadam à deux voies…), top tier entertainment lawyer  JORDAN M. BROWNING, and co-founders MIKE BRUCEand  ALAN TRIGER.

The mission of the festival is not just to screen the inspiring work of classic and neo Westerns, but also provide a wide range of immersive experiences centered around the American culture of the west: finely curated film screenings, masterclasses, live music, screenings under the stars will make sure to transport you to the heart of the American frontier.

Full Program and list of films to be announced in mid July.

INFORMATION AND TICKETS:   www.pioneertownfilmfest.com

Founder:Filmmaker   JULIAN T PINDER  (Director & Producer of  " Fire Chasers"  with  Leonardo DiCaprio  and Netflix, multiple award-winning feature films, documentaries, and television series,  founder of production company  Deliberate Films)

Head Programmer:  Todd   Luoto  Formerly of the Sundance, CineVegas and Silver Lake Film Festivals

