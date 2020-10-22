The PIA Partnership Launches Crisis Resource Hub For Insurance Agents

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents ( PIA National) and its carrier council, The PIA Partnership, have unveiled a new crisis preparation toolkit for PIA members and agents appointed by carriers participating in The PIA Partnership.

The PIA Partnership's new Ready For Everything toolkit, available at www.getreadyforeverything.com, enables independent insurance agents to plan and prepare for virtually any type of crisis. The Ready For Everything toolkit gives agents resources on planning, remote working, and employee and customer communications.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder to insurance agents that crisis planning must include more than just responding to a traditional natural disaster event such as a fire, flood or hurricane," said 2020 PIA Partnership Chair Ryan Dawson of The Hanover. "Crises can take many forms, and agents must be prepared to respond to these threats. The PIA Partnership's Ready For Everything toolkit is a step in that direction."

"Like all PIA Partnership programs, Ready For Everything was developed by volunteers from PIA working with our company partners to find ways to help agents," said PIA National President Wayne F. White, CPA, CPIA, PFMM, of Little Rock, Arkansas. "We've curated and organized a host of industry articles, videos and podcasts, and provided key takeaways in an effort to make it as easy as possible for insurance agencies to be more prepared - when the next crisis hits."

The PIA Partnership is a joint effort of leading insurance carriers and PIA. PIA and the companies belonging to The PIA Partnership work together to develop hands-on tools for PIA members and agents appointed by Partnership carriers, specifically addressing areas of opportunity in the agency-company partnership.

The PIA Partnership was established in 1996. PIA would like to thank the PIA Partnership companies that helped to develop Ready For Everything: Encompass Insurance, Erie Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MetLife Auto & Home, National General Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Selective Insurance Group, State Auto Insurance Companies, The Hanover Insurance Group, Travelers and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.Learn more about The PIA Partnership at www.ThePIAPartnership.com.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com.

