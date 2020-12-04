The Philadelphia Orchestra Taps Accordant Advisors To Guide Next Phase Of Groundbreaking Diversity Project

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Orchestra has selected Accordant Advisors to guide the next phase of its pioneering Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategy (IDEAS) project.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Orchestra has selected Accordant Advisors to guide the next phase of its pioneering Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Strategy (IDEAS) project. The Orchestra launched the IDEAS project in 2019 to deepen its commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive institution dedicated to the art form of orchestral music.

The IDEAS project's initial phase, characterized by a rigorous internal analysis of the organization, now embarks upon its second phase, wherein The Philadelphia Orchestra leverages The Accordant Way™ to ensure that data-driven methodologies drive the institutional changes necessary to sustain the project's goals.

The Orchestra implemented a key institutional change in this regard with the appointment of Doris Parent as vice president of IDEAS and strategic partnerships, while also adding Parent to its senior leadership team this past October. In a statement released by the Orchestra, Parent shared that she "looks forward to working with the entire institution and with our community and philanthropic partners—both new and old—to ensure IDEAS is truly part of our DNA."

In a statement about the IDEAS project's trajectory, The Philadelphia Orchestra's president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky remarked, "Accordant Advisors is an industry leader. The transformational shift that Shariq Yosufzai and the Accordant team have helped us create is beginning to take root. We are delighted to work with Accordant Advisors as we write the Orchestra's next chapter."

Accordant founding partner S. Shariq Yosufzai added, "We are so pleased to partner with The Philadelphia Orchestra on the next exciting phase of the IDEAS project. In this new phase, the teams at Accordant and The Philadelphia Orchestra are building on the IDEAS project blueprint that we constructed together over the past year in a manner that is already distinguishing the Orchestra as an industry luminary in its responses to both the COVID-19 crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement."

About Accordant Advisors:

With team members located in the US, Canada, and Europe, Accordant Advisors helps organizations create inclusive cultures through stakeholder engagement. Its pacesetting Accordant Way™ and Accordant Accord™ processes deliver world-class results in the areas of Culture & Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion.

About The Philadelphia Orchestra:

