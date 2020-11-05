The Perecman Firm Listed To U.S. News & World Report - Best Lawyers® 2021 'Best Law Firms'

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. announces that it has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report - Best Lawyers ® "Best Law Firms" 2021 edition in the area of personal injury litigation - plaintiffs for the metropolitan areas of New York City and Long Island, tier 2.

Firms named to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

"Our firm is honored to be acknowledged for our quality legal services, our attorney's breadth of expertise and results that have been achieved on behalf of our clients and their loved ones," said David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "This recognition underscores our firm's reputation and the enduring commitment of our attorneys and staff, who work diligently to provide excellent legal counsel and seek justice for those who have been wrongfully injured on a daily basis."

To be eligible for a "Best Law Firms" ranking, a ﬁrm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America © , which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the country. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process including client and lawyer assessments, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and a review of additional information provided by law firms in the formal submission process.

Founded in 1983, The Perecman Firm has helped the injured, the wronged, and the victimized recover more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements. With a skilled and experienced legal staff, the firm handles various matters, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability.

To learn more about 2021 "Best Law Firms" rankings, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com. For more information, visit www.perecman.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

