The Perecman Firm Expands With New Office Space

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that the firm has reopened its physical law offices, including an expanded Manhattan office space located at 250 West 57 th Street New York, New York. The Firm proudly welcomes back all of its fully vaccinated attorneys and staff. The return to work coincides with the opening of a newly acquired, roughly 2000-square-foot, Workers' Compensation suite, located at Suite 432, adjacent to its main office at Suite 401. While the new suite will be used primarily as the home for the Firm's Workers' Compensation Department, it also provides another conference room for depositions and meetings.

The Firm made painstaking efforts to reopen in a safe and careful manner. In light of the unique circumstances posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the firm has implemented several health and safety precautions to prioritize a safe work environment as well as mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Steps taken to address the risks of working in a close-contact environment include professionally cleaning and disinfecting the office space; purchasing KN95 masks and personal hand sanitizer bottles for distribution to all employees; installing UV air cleaning units and new air filters to reduce the flow of irritants within the office space; and installing plexiglass barriers at reception and shared workspaces. The Perecman Firm is proud to announce that its in-office staff is 100% fully vaccinated and is aware of the ever-changing nature of the threat posed by the virus. Accordingly, the entire staff signed a pledge to abide by all CDC recommended behaviors, including wearing masks, regularly taking temperatures and keeping a safe social distance from others.

"Our deliberate and careful approach to reopening our expanded office space allows us to drive a path forward for our clients and attorneys with multiple layers of safety precautions," said David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "The new annex will allow us to better serve our New York City workers' compensation clients and also help to represent more individuals in these matters throughout the five boroughs. Attorney Edward Guldi's experience and extensive knowledge of workers' compensation claim resolution will continue to lead the growth of our firm's workers' compensation practice."

The reopening of the Perecman Firm, along with the unveiling of its new Workers' Compensation Suite, marks a new era in the Firm's history as it continues to successfully uphold the stellar reputation it has as being a Champion of Justice for injured workers and accident victims everywhere.

The Perecman Firm has full-service personal injury law offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York.

For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, Long Island. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past ten consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, the Perecman team is distinguished among their peers for their professionalism and knowledge. The firm's consistent and notable results garnered attention from nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, which named David Perecman a 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. The firm and its attorneys have recovered more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

