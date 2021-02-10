The People Of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas Provide Significant Funding For State Non-profits

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's non-profit organizations are giving a big thank you to the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas. Despite the downturn, organizations, companies and individuals from the industry have stepped up to help their fellow Oklahomans across the state.

In fact, some of the state's largest non-profits are reporting that the oil and natural gas industry accounts for a large percentage of their annual operating budgets every year, including 2020. Oklahoma philanthropies say the industry remains deeply committed to helping our communities year after year.

"The oil and gas industry is extremely important to United Way, as it is to the entire non-profit sector. Every year, the oil and gas industry gives a third of what our campaign raises," said United Way of Central Oklahoma President & CEO Debby Hampton. "We assist more than one in three central Oklahomans. There is no way we could do that without oil and natural gas."

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas have contributed more than $60 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma over the last ten years. In 2020, the industry contributed $4 million. From volunteer hours to financial support, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma says they too can depend on the industry to help provide meals for fellow Oklahomans every year.

"For the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the oil and gas industry is an amazing partner for us. Just this year alone, despite the economic downturn and the struggles the industry has experienced, they have donated $1,378,155," said RFBOK CEO Stacy Dykstra. "They're generous every year to us. They are sincere believers in our mission, and they walk hand-in-hand with us to ensure Oklahomans are well fed."

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are also essential to funding the arts community and other enrichment and quality of life programs. In 2020 alone, they provided nearly $3 million to help support the work of Allied Arts.

"Our partnership with the oil and gas industry is critical. We simply could not serve the number of people that we are serving without their support," said Allied Arts President & CEO Deborah McAuliffe Senner. "We would not be able to grow the programs that we have grown over the years. And we certainly would not be able to attract the type of talent that we want and then also to retain the talent that we have here in Oklahoma."

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas also fund the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) through a voluntary one-tenth of 1 percent assessment on oil and natural gas production. Since 1993, the agency's purpose is to conduct environmental restoration of abandoned well sites and to educate Oklahomans about the importance of the petroleum industry. Learn more at OERB.com.

