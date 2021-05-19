The Parking Authority Of The City Of Elizabeth, NJ Upgrades Cashless Parking Payments With Passport

Parkers now have more ways to pay at nearly 3,000 parking spaces across the City of Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parking Authority of the City of Elizabeth is introducing more contactless parking payments with the addition of Passport Parking. The new application (app) is powered by leading transportation software and payments company, Passport, and enables motorists to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from the convenience of their smartphones. Equipped with the Passport's digital platform, the Parking Authority can now streamline processes, reduce hardware costs and enhance the user experience - all through a single, central management tool.

Paying to park through the Passport Parking app is user-friendly and simple. In just a few steps, users can manage and pay for parking without touching or returning to a parking meter. To begin a session, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals) parking space number, and the desired amount of time for parking.

"This new, easy-to-use app is a convenient way for our residents and visitors to pay for the parking meters along our City streets," said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. "Many people come to enjoy our restaurants or business districts, so having a quick and easy option to extend their parking sessions without having to worry about leaving their location is a great tool to have right at their fingertips."

"Implementing digital parking solutions allows us to modernize our operations and to provide our parkers with the latest and greatest technology," said Carla A. Mazza, Parking Authority of the City of Elizabeth Executive Director. "By adding Passport we are enhancing the parking experience and offering more contactless payment solutions for our customers."

The Passport Parking app, which is replacing Mobile Now, is widely used by cities and universities across the United States. Rutgers University, Asbury Park and Princeton, NJ all use the Passport Parking app.

"With this exciting partnership, the Parking Authority is able to do more than just offer a safe and convenient parking payment method to its community," said Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "With Passport's technology, the Parking Authority is reducing complexities and is future-proofing its backend operations."

The free Passport Parking app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About PassportPassport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,200 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

