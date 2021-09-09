The Paley Center For Media Announces New PaleyImpact Event: 9/11 And The Healing Power Of Sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its newest PaleyImpact program, 9/11 and the Healing Power of Sports. In this powerful and poignant conversation, some of the most iconic and respected figures in sports and media - all of whom have a deep personal connection to 9/11 - reflect on their own experiences, and the unique ability of sports on TV to bring us together and reestablish a feeling of normalcy during and after a crisis. They also discuss the powerful way in which the return of televised sports is once again helping create an impactful shared experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is releasing on Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PTon the Paley Center's dedicated YouTube channel, youtube.com/paleycenter.

The program discussion is led by athletes, sports executives, and journalists, including Joe Buck, FOX Sports Lead NFL and MLB Play-By-Play Announcer; Tony Dungy, NBC Sports Analyst; Boomer Esiason, Radio/TV Sports Analyst & Former NFL Quarterback; Dhani Jones, Former NFL Player, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; Suzy Kolber, Monday Night Countdown Host, ESPN; Joe Torre, Former Manager, New York Yankees; Bobby Valentine, Executive Director of Athletics, Sacred Heart University and former MLB player and manager; and moderated by Ernie Johnson, Sportscaster, TNT and TBS.

"Returning to normalcy in the wake of 9/11 felt almost impossible at that time for the nation. But the sports industry banded together to give fans what they needed to begin healing, one game at a time, through the power of sports and sports media," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We're so thankful to the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation for making this incredible program possible."

"It is an honor to participate with such a distinguished group of athletes and sports professionals as we reflect on the iconic moments that united us following the attacks on September 11. I hope our discussion reminds viewers of the healing power of the game," said Dhani Jones, Former NFL Player, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

"I am grateful to join the Paley Center in this important discussion and shine a light on the impact that sports and sports media can have on the recovery of a community during times of tragedy. Our new documentary, Extra Innings from 9-11: Twenty Years Later, presented by Turner Sports and releasing this September, vividly captures how baseball helped aid both New York City and the nation after the September 11 attacks," said Bobby Valentine, Executive Director of Athletics, Sacred Heart University and former MLB player and manager.

The Paley Center for Media's PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions, and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. A long-established history of PaleyImpact programs has included: COVID-19 and the Presidential Election; Health Tech in the Age of COVID-19; The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism; The Media's Role in Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders; Uncovering Racial Injustice with BET's Disrupt & Dismantle; and programs that explore the media's powerful shaping role in providing a diverse and inclusive platform for women.

About The Paley Center for Media The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

