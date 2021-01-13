The Paints & Coatings Industry In Europe Is Expected To Grow To $34.3 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), Application (Architectural, Industrial), and Country - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2020 to USD 34.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025.

Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and increase in housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the European paints & coatings market.Architectural is projected to be the largest end-use industry, in terms of volume for European paints & coatings. The architectural paints & coatings market is estimated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income and growing demand for interior decoration & beautification in both residential as well as commercial segments. The growing urban population in most of the developing regions is driving the construction industry. Growth in the non-residential sector is mainly due to the growing demand for commercial spaces, such as office space, shopping malls, retail stores, and multiplexes. Waterborne is projected to be the largest technology segment of European paints & coatings Waterborne is the largest technology segment, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, waterborne coatings contain up to 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, such as glycol ethers. They are used for many applications such as wood coatings, furniture coatings, plastic coatings, and printing inks. Binders used in waterborne coatings are polyacrylate, polyvinyl ethers, polyurethane, epoxy, and alkyd resins. Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing segment of the European paints & coatings market Acrylic is the fastest-growing resin in architectural paint & coating, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Acrylic is an extensively used resin in architectural coatings as it is a low-cost material that provides water resistance, good stain protection, and good water resistance. Acrylic resins are available as solvents and in water-reducible form and as emulsions. Acrylic paints and coatings are used in a wide range of applications owing to their chemical characteristics and unique esthetic properties. The demand for acrylic paints and coatings is high in automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, and construction industries. These factors are driving the demand for acrylic architectural coatings, globally. Norway is the fastest market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period Norway is projected to be the fastest-growing market for European paints & coatings during the forecast period. The number of public investments in the country is expected to increase over the next few years owing to the aging population. Hospitals and nursing homes are expected to become a priority, and various large hospitals are being planned. Furthermore, maintenance of roadways and railways, including metros and new construction, are expected to be major growth drivers for paints and coatings in the country over the next few years. The alignment of various political goals with the overall improvement of infrastructure and transportation facilities to enhance regional connectivity will also boost the demand for paints and coatings in Norway. Research CoverageThe European paints & coatings market has been segmented based on resin type (acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, vinyl, and others), technology (waterborne, solventborne, and powder coating), end-use industry (architectural, industrial), and country. The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country. The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. ( Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF Coatings GmbH ( Germany), and Axalta Coating System LLC (US).Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Paints & Coatings Market4.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type4.3 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-use Industry and Country4.4 Paints & Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Key Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Green Environmental Regulations5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Premium Paints5.2.1.3 High Demand for DIY Paint During the Lockdown Period5.2.1.4 Availability of Durable Coatings with Better Performance and Esthetics5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Powder Coatings5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on European Industrial Sectors5.2.2.2 Decrease in Number of Commercial Aircraft Deliveries5.2.2.3 Disruption in Supply Chain and Lower Production Utilization due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Technologically-Advanced Coatings in Automotive and Aerospace Industries5.2.3.2 Rising Usage of Antimicrobial Coatings in Novel Applications5.2.3.3 Increasing Paint Consumption Per Capita in Developing Countries in Europe5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Environmental Challenges and Stringent Regulatory Policies5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Regulations5.5 Pricing Analysis5.6 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem5.7 Trade Analysis5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario of Paints & Coatings in European Market5.8 Patent Analysis5.8.1 Methodology5.8.2 Publication Trends5.8.3 Top Applicants5.9 Case Study Analysis5.1 Technology Analysis 6 Macroeconomic Trends and Impact of COVID-196.1 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends6.1.1 Introduction6.1.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP6.1.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Automotive Industry6.2 COVID-19 Impact6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment 7 COVID-19 Impact on Paints & Coatings Market7.1 Value Chain of the Paints & Coatings Industry7.2 Impact on Value Chain7.2.1 Raw Materials/Suppliers7.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Materials and Suppliers7.2.1.1.1 Resins7.2.1.1.2 Pigments7.2.1.1.3 Solvents7.2.1.1.4 Additives7.2.2 Paints and Coatings Formulators7.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Formulators7.2.3 Applicators7.2.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Applicators7.2.4 Distributors7.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Distributors7.2.5 End-use Industries7.2.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries7.3 Customer Analysis7.3.1 Shift in Automotive Industry7.3.1.1 Disruption in the Industry7.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production7.3.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues7.3.2.2 Most Impacted Countries7.3.2.2.1 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains7.3.2.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities7.3.2.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers7.3.2.4 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook7.4 Shift in Aerospace Industry7.4.1 Disruption in the Industry7.4.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production7.4.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues7.4.3.1 Most Impacted Regions7.4.3.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains7.4.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities7.4.4.1 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook7.5 Shift in Construction Industry 8 Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Acrylic8.2.1 Acrylics Widely Used due to Their Good Appearance, Weatherability, and Electrostatic Characteristics8.3 Alkyd8.3.1 Alkyds are Low Cost, Low Toxicity, and Low Surface Tension Resins That Permits Wetting of Most Surfaces8.4 Epoxy8.4.1 Epoxy Paints & Coatings are Capable of Curing at Ambient or High Temperatures and Minimal Pressure8.5 Polyester8.5.1 Polyester Offers Low Cost, Dimensional Stability, Good Mechanical Strength, and High Chemical Resistance8.6 Polyurethane8.6.1 Polyurethane Resin Paints Possess High Durability, Toughness, High Gloss, and are Easy to Clean8.7 Fluoropolymer8.7.1 PTFE Coatings Widely Used in Cookware, Scratch-Free Windshield Wiper, Fabric Protectors, and PCB8.8 Vinyl8.8.1 Air-Drying Coatings with Vinyl Copolymers Provide Toughness and Good Resistance to Water and Chemicals8.9 Others 9 Europe Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Waterborne Technology9.2.1 Quality and Strength of Waterborne Coatings Dependent on Resin, Additives, and Pigments9.3 Solventborne Technology9.3.1 Solventborne Resins Segment Declining as Innovations in this Technology are Limited9.4 Powder Coating9.4.1 Growing Requirement for Durable, Better Weathering, and Robust Mechanical Properties Fueling Demand for Powder Coatings9.5 Others 10 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by End-use Industry10.1 Introduction10.2 Architectural End-use Industry10.2.1 Economic Growth and Higher Incomes Boosting the Demand for Architectural Coatings10.2.2 Residential10.2.3 Non-Residential10.2.4 Infrastructure10.3 Industrial10.3.1 Paints & Coatings Used for Corrosion Control of Steel or Concrete in Numerous Applications10.3.2 General Industrial10.3.3 OEM10.3.3.1 Passenger Cars10.3.3.2 Commercial Vehicles10.3.3.3 Heavy-Duty Equipment10.3.3.4 Rail10.3.3.5 Aerospace10.3.3.6 Marine10.3.4 Wood Coating10.3.5 Others10.3.5.1 Protective Coatings10.3.5.2 Coil Coating10.3.5.3 Packaging 11 Europe Paints & Coatings Market, by Country11.1 Introduction11.2 Germany11.3 Russia11.4 France11.5 UK11.6 Italy11.7 Poland11.8 Turkey11.9 Spain11.10 Sweden11.11 Denmark11.12 Norway11.13 Finland11.14 Lithuania11.15 Latvia11.16 Estonia11.17 Rest of Europe 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio12.4 Business Strategy Excellence12.5 Market Share Analysis12.5.1 Performance of Top Coating Companies in 202012.6 Competitive Scenario12.6.1 Market Evaluation Matrix12.6.2 Investments & Expansions12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions12.6.4 New Product Launches12.6.5 Joint Ventures & Agreements 13 Company Profiles13.1 AkzoNobel N.V.13.2 PPG Industries13.3 Sherwin-Williams Company13.4 BASF Coatings GmbH13.5 Axalta Coating System LLC13.6 RPM International Inc.13.7 Hempel A/S13.8 Jotun A/S13.9 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.13.10 Tikkurila Oyj13.11 Beckers Group13.12 Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG13.13 DAW SE13.14 Teknos Group13.15 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)13.16 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG13.17 Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.13.18 IVM Chemicals13.19 Worwag13.20 Flugger Group A/S13.21 Corporacao Industrial Do Norte13.22 Meffert AG Farbwerke13.23 Weilburger13.24 Remmers13.25 STO Corp. 14 Adjacent/Related Markets 15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations

