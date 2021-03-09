The Pacific Quest Foundation Donates $10,000 To The Boys & Girls Club Of The Big Island

HILO, Hawaii, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Quest Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity run by locally-based integrative behavioral health care program, Pacific Quest, has donated $10,000 to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island.

Pacific Quest was founded in 2004 by a team of professionals with experience in traditional nomadic wilderness therapy. The founders' goal was to create a safe alternative to survival- and adventure-based programs. Set in the beauty of Hawai'i island, what began as a community built around horticulture, wellness, and cutting-edge treatment has since grown into an established and time-tested resource for thousands of families.

Pacific Quest works with adolescents and young adults in an outdoor, residential setting on the Big Island. During their stay, students develop an intimate relationship with Hawai'i and its diverse communities. Students work outdoors cultivating the land, exploring the island's natural wonders, and participating in community service projects. As part of their outreach efforts, Pacific Quest has donated to, developed relationships with, and supported over 60 different local non-profit organizations.

The Pacific Quest Foundation was created to continue this tradition of stewardship within the Big Island community. Launched in 2016, the foundation helps to steward a healthy island community. They raise funds to support non-profit organizations in four general categories: community or public service, environmental issues, health and education, and youth and senior citizens. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America is among the organizations that the Pacific Quest Foundation supports.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island offers children throughout Hawai'i Island a fun, safe, and supervised place after school to be engaged, to learn, and to grow. They offer daily homework support, enrichment and wellness programming, recreational physical activity, out-of-school educational classes, and daily nutritional supplementation.

The Pacific Quest Foundation's generous donation supports the Boys & Girls Club's mission to serve the local community by supporting children and their families. For more information about the Pacific Quest Foundation, including information on how to apply for or donate funds, please visit their website: https://pqfoundation.org/

About Pacific Quest

Pacific Quest began 16 years ago with the mission to provide hope to parents and struggling adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii. The hybrid wilderness/residential therapy program works with adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, isolation, substance misuse, and trauma. For more: https://pacificquest.org

