The Pacific Financial Group Names Kendall To Lead Sales Strategy

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management, has named industry veteran Cory Kendall as Executive Vice President, Sales Strategy. Kendall moves over from his sales leadership role at TPFG affiliate RiskPro®, bringing valuable experience and relationships to both sides of the WealthTech firm. His primary role will be to shape and refine TPFG Sales Strategy as well as continue to guide and grow relationships with TPFG's impressive list of strategic partners that includes Capital Group|American Funds®, Fidelity®, and JP Morgan among many others. Kendall joined TPFG in 2020 after over a decade with Orion Portfolio Solutions and FTJ FundChoice.

"Harnessing Cory's seasoned expertise in scaling up TAMP distribution strategy is a huge win for TPFG."

An early pioneer and innovator in the group retirement space, The Pacific Financial Group has built a unique market leadership position in self-directed brokerage for 401k, 403b, and 457 accounts. Today, TPFG has over 15,000 accounts and total assets under management of $3.7 billion. TPFG is led by Co-CEO Megan Meade, who is part of a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful asset management firms around the country. Says Meade, "Cory made an immediate impact after joining the RiskPro team. His background and experience made him the obvious choice to drive the continued success of TPFG Sales Strategy and our strategic partnership initiatives." TPFG President Matt Hamilton adds, "Harnessing Cory's seasoned expertise in scaling up TAMP distribution strategy is a huge win for TPFG. We're fortunate to have such top talent like Cory."

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) provides financial advisors with a complete suite of programs dedicated to building, managing, and preserving wealth for every investor. The firm provides five principal types of investment advisory programs including the Strategy PLUS ™ and Self-Directed Brokerage Account Programs, Separately Managed Accounts, the Enhanced Portfolio Investment Centre and MMS Portfolio Solutions, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. TPFG affiliate RiskPro®, is a revolutionary risk profiling and portfolio construction system. See www.tpfg.com.

