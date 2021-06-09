The Overnight Virtual Experience For Suicide Prevention - Limited Space Still Available

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, hosts an annual event and this year's Overnight Virtual Experience for the 2021 season still has limited space available. This event marks the second time AFSP has led a virtual Overnight to continue to honor loved ones lost to suicide and to support those with lived experience, and the 17th year the event has taken place. Funds raised from the event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP funds research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy, and supports those affected by suicide. The Overnight Virtual Experience will culminate in an online event for participants on June 26.

The Overnight Virtual Experience will offer people many ways to participate from fitness to journaling and more, engage with friends and social media followers , and raise funds and awareness for this leading cause of death. Just as in previous years, each participant will be matched with a Walker Coach who will help provide personal guidance and encouragement reaching fundraising milestones, and measuring impact as they spread education, awareness and understanding about mental health and suicide in their communities.

Introducing the Wellness ChallengeThe new Overnight Virtual Experience Wellness Challenge will feature a custom map through the MoveSpring app and website . This challenge is designed to track physical movement and self-care activities (#OvernightAction) from June 1 - June 27. While logging #OvernightAction, participants can add friends, chat with The Overnight Community, and follow each other's actions on the leaderboard.

Steps to Sign UpThe Challenge will be through the MoveSpring app or MoveSpring desktop page . Before participants sign up for the Wellness Challenge, they need to first register for The Overnight Virtual Experience and then sign up for the Wellness Challenge on MoveSpring. For steps to sign up for the Wellness Challenge, email Coaches@TheOvernight.org.

Along with the challenge, there is a customized map with slides that encompass key elements of the Overnight Walk including Honor Beads, luminaria bags to represent lives lost to suicide and those with lived experience. As participants track their actions, the map will unlock new and engaging milestones during their online journey.

REGISTRATION:For those media interested in attending, to register and learn more, please visit: https://www.theovernight.org/.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

