The Orlando Magic Extend Deal With Stats Perform For The Use Of AutoStats Computer Vision Technology Powering Deeper Insights For Recruitment And The NBA Draft

CHICAGO and ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, and the Orlando Magic announced a deal extension for the use of AutoStats, the revolutionary AI-enhanced body recognition technology. The Magic became the first NBA team to use AutoStats in 2019, creating a more robust, data-driven approach to evaluate college players.

AutoStats leverages computer vision and AI-enhanced body recognition technology to generate comprehensive basketball tracking data directly from broadcast video. The technology uses video and computer vision to identify player position and granular movements across the entirety of the court without the need for in-venue hardware. The insights produced by AutoStats' college player tracking data give the Magic a more robust approach to evaluating incoming college players.

"Before AutoStats, we were reliant on college box score and play-by-play data for player evaluation, which only provides a small slice of a player's overall attributes and playing style," said Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations for the Orlando Magic. "Tracking data has become the gold standard of NBA analysis and having access to AutoStats' college tracking data has allowed us to bring our college scouting process up to the same depth of analysis as we have at the NBA level. Being able to back our scouting and prospecting with real data from AutoStats has given us a huge advantage these past two seasons and provided important insights during the recent 2020 NBA Draft."

By making the data interpretable and providing detailed player descriptions, the Magic can highlight key attributes to determine any given player's strengths and weaknesses. This allows the Magic's in-house analytics team to predict the draft value each player's talent warrants and can also be used to go back in time to analyze an NBA player's college performance.

"The Orlando Magic have been the ideal partner for Stats Perform as we bring to market a new depth of college data and insight that has never been available before," said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at Stats Perform. "AutoStats is the future of player tracking, and it is important that we work with innovative teams like the Magic that embrace data and technology to create more informed data-driven decisions. Working with the Magic's premier analytics team, we have generated player dashboards with exciting insights on the next generation of NBA stars, providing deeper information for the draft and recruiting process. We look forward to continuing this exciting partnership with the team."

