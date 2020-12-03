The Original Zuzu From "It's A Wonderful Life," Karolyn Grimes, Joins Ed Asner, Pete Davidson And A Star-Studded Cast For A Virtual Table Read Of The Holiday Classic

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karolyn Grimes, the original 6 year old Zuzu Bailey featured in the motion picture " It's a Wonderful Life " will relive the classical holiday story as she joins Ed Asner, Pete Davidson, Ellie Kemper and a star-studded team of actors - including Mia Farrow, Maude Apatow, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kindand BD Wong- for a one-night-only, live virtual table read of the 1946 holiday classic on Sunday, December 13, 2020, 5:00 PM (PT), 7:00 PM (CT) and 8:00 PM (ET). Proceeds of this special holiday event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, dedicated to promoting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families. Tickets available at: edasnerfamilycenter.org.

"Zuzu's role represents hope and innocence in the original "It's a Wonderful Life" and at this time of the pandemic, families need to feel good about their lives and each other, no matter the hardship. Zuzu's role made an indelible imprint on our consciousness, and we are honored to have Karolyn Grimes help us share this inspiring story for the holidays," said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.

"The world holds and cherishes many unrecognized heroes. This event is dedicated to those who touch others' lives in positive ways. They're an inspiration to all of us. So many angels have touched my life and given me hope that humanity can be wonderful," said Karolyn Grimes. "And I am glad to support the angels at The Ed Asner Family Center who help so many special needs kids and their families through their dedication, commitment and loving efforts."

The re-imagined virtual annual gala will also honor Jeffrey Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. Emmyâ-winning producer Norman Lear will present the accolade to Frost, a champion of an inclusive Hollywood and ardent supporter of individuals with special needs. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the table read will be directed by Victor Nelli.

"Autism and special needs touches all of us personally," adds Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder and Executive Director. "By gifting tickets to the table read, people are giving their friends and family that unique, once in a lifetime gift that everyone is searching for…an experience they can share together that will be unforgettable while helping scores of families living with special needs."

The " It's a Wonderful Life" event tickets and/or special commemorative boxes are the perfect gifts for friends and family. In addition, the event will feature a spectacular silent auction featuring film items, gift baskets, trips, sports opportunities and so much more…unique gifts that give back, for all of your family and friends.

The Ed Asner Family Center was created and founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Longtime advocates for those with special needs and on the autism spectrum, the Asners personally understand the challenges that differently "abled" families face, and have transformed the healing power of a creative, loving environment into the new The Ed Asner Family Center. All proceeds will benefit The Center's programs including virtual and in-person camps, arts, and vocational enrichments for special needs individuals and their families, as well as in-person and telehealth counseling and support groups.

ONE TICKET: Purchase a ticket for $50 (for one household.) HOLIDAY PACK: 5 Tickets for $200. (Includes separate codes to gift to your family and friends.) HOLIDAY GIFTS: Order commemorative film gifts for your holiday list of loved ones. Each box will support classes for a child with autism or special needs.

FOR SPONSORSHIP & EVENT INFORMATION , VISIT: edasnerfamilycenter.org/itsawonderfullife/

In the United States, about 1 in 6 (17%) children aged 3-17 years were diagnosed with a developmental disability.- CDC

Th e Ed Asner Family Center is a non-profit founded by Navah and Matt Asner, whose mission is to help those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. The Center not only caters to the needs of the special individual, but aims to embrace the complete family, helping them meet the challenges they face with grace and support, as well as providing the tools to promote confidence, dignity and pride. Enrichment offered includes art, yoga, music and career advancement programs, counseling and mindfulness classes.

