The Original "Pretty Woman:" Verdi's "La Traviata"

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you liked the classic 1990 movie "Pretty Woman" with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, you'll be intrigued by Verdi's "La Traviata." One of opera's top 10 hits, it tells a similar story of an aristocrat who falls for a "working girl" with a heart of gold. Verdi's well-loved opera revolves around the courtesan Violetta, who falls for Mr. Right but—because it's opera—everything turns out wrong. The singing is glorious and the ending of "La Traviata" will have you weeping just as Julia Roberts did in the film when she saw the opera.

Music Director Carl St.Clair directs Pacific Symphony and a cast that includes the Mexican-American soprano and "rising star" ( Opera News) Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta Valéry; the award-winning American tenor John Riesen as Alfredo Germont; and Metropolitan Opera house favorite, baritone Jeffrey Mattsey as Giorgio Germont. Stage director Robert Neu commented that he decided to "capitalize on the psychological journey of these three fascinating characters. You will see each character relive his/her tragic past in his/her own mind." 12 cameras filmed the semi-staged opera in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall stage in Costa Mesa, Calif.

"La Traviata" will be broadcast online starting on Sat., June 5 at 7 p.m. and will be available for streaming online until July 4. Tickets are $25 for 28-day household access (use the promo code "Opera" to pay only $20.) For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org/Traviata.

This performance is sponsored by Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Virtual Classical Series and Opera Focus. During the past decade, Pacific Symphony, located in Orange County, Calif., has presented 10 semi-staged operas. Music Director St.Clair comments that "opera is now part of Pacific Symphony's DNA." And the Symphony is a gifted and versatile ensemble that has evolved into a sensitive opera orchestra under St.Clair's masterful leadership.

