The Original, Internationally Acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit To Make Its Debut In The Heart Of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment, the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, brings its worldwide sensation, Immersive Van Gogh, to the heart of Las Vegas for the first time ever! The visually-striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels. Immersive Van Gogh will be making its Las Vegas debut at a secret location, soon to be announced.

The Las Vegas site will be the company's ninth location, following the successful on-going and sold-out exhibits in Toronto, CAN, San Francisco, and Chicago, with additional productions scheduled to open in Los Angeles ( May 27, 2021) and Dallas ( June 17, 2021). Pre-sale tickets for Las Vegas will be available for purchase Thursday, March 11, 2021 at https://immersivevangogh.com for the exhibition's opening on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Public sale starts on March 13 at 10:00 a.m. PST with prices ranging from $59.99 and above.

The exhibit is a strikingly spectacular digital art exhibition that invites audiences to "step inside" the legendary works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from Van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Paintings will be presented as to how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

The hour-long, timed-entry ,walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Las Vegas' safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Designed by Creative Director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardiand Vittorio Guidottias the Art Director. Siccardi immersive productions in Paris have been seen by over 2 million visitors and were featured on the Netflix TV show "Emily in Paris," episode 5.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production that functions safely during this pandemic," says Co-Producer, Svetlana Dvoretsky. "Over 200,000 guests have seen Immersive Van Gogh in small, socially-distanced safe groups. It is an honor to bring the arts back into peoples' lives during these times," adds Co-Producer, Corey Ross.

"Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh's artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty," said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. "Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Las Vegas and once again bring Van Gogh's legacy to life in a way that is unique to the city."

Immersive Van Gogh has already entertained more than 200,000 guests since its North American debut last July, receiving rave reviews from critics worldwide. The Toronto Sun declared it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating." Debra Yeo of the Toronto Star stated, "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is 'yes.'" Called "dazzling" by Lonely Planet and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by Artnet News, it was summed up by C TV as "a completely new way of encountering art."

