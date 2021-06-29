The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Announces New Opening Date And The Venue Location Of 'Lighthouse Artspace'

***A new block of tickets goes on sale to the public at 10 AM on July 3rd, 2021 at vangoghphx.com***

PHOENIX, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums announced today the long-awaited location for their upcoming exhibition. With a new opening date of August 26, 2021, the original, Immersive Van Gogh will find a home at Lighthouse Artspace, located at 4301 North Scottsdale Road in Old Town Scottsdale. Due to incredibly high demand, a new block of tickets will go on sale on July 3, 2021 at 10 AM. To date, over two million tickets have been sold for Immersive Van Gogh exhibits across North America, making it one of the most sought-after attractions on the continent.

Rising to blockbuster status with over 2 million tickets sold, Immersive Van Gogh is proving to be one of the hottest shows sold-out in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. Audiences will have the opportunity to step into this unique space that will be transformed with Van Gogh's paintbrush in a swirl of color, brought to life with over 90,000,000 pixels of animation.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, the breathtaking exhibit is called one of "the hottest tickets in town!" by MSNBC Morning News and "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest.

"Immersive Van Gogh is perfectly hosted in Lighthouse Artspace," said co-producer Diana Rayzman, Co-Founder of Impact Museums. This venue provides us the ability to feature this multi-dimensional experience in a truly unique space.

"We have been delighted to see the way Immersive Van Gogh has been embraced by the city and people of Phoenix," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Phoenix residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh Phoenix, visit https://www.vangoghphx.com .

