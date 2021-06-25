The Original Goat Yoga Brand Launches The Goatel Vacation Rentals

MONROE, Ore., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lainey Morse who created the Goat Yoga phenomenon announces a new product to add to her offerings, The Goatel Vacation Rentals. This caters to those who are nature lovers, love animal experiences and adventure and are looking for a unique animal-themed vacation destination. Each night stay includes our trademarked Goat Happy Hour Therapy.

Alvin Texas Original Goat Yoga launched The Goatel on the Chocolate Bayou which is a goat-themed loft apartment above the goat barn that sleeps four and a waterfront Yurt with amazing views that sleeps up to six. A true oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the Texas city life. SF Bay, CA Original Goat Yoga location launched The Goatel perched atop Mt. Madonna and features a Yurt that sleeps five and RV that sleeps three. The views overlook the Pacific Ocean and the Redwood Forest with 360-degree views of cloudscapes, fog, and mountains. Each stay includes a Goat Happy Hour with an option to upgrade to goat yoga. The Goatel is the perfect spot for family getaways, friends' reunions, bachelorette parties, goat yoga retreats or just a peaceful getaway to relax, bond with animals and recharge.

Lainey launched Original Goat Yoga in 2016 and has licensed her brand to nearly twenty farms across the country. Lainey's licensing opportunities include Original Goat Yoga, Goat Happy Hour Therapy Farms as well as our newest licensing opportunity, The Goatel Vacation Rentals. Lainey currently has ten locations and continues to expand across the USA. Lainey and her Original Goat Yoga brand have been featured in countless media outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic and many more. For more information contact Lainey Morse. 888-992-GOAT (4628) or info@goatyoga.net

