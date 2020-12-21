The Orange County Register Names System Pavers A Winner Of The Orange County Top Workplaces 2020 Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization — including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Larry Green, CEO of System Pavers acknowledged receiving this award saying, "I am so very grateful for our extraordinary System Pavers' work family, a remarkable group who has helped shape our company into an all-around amazing place to work and grow. Together, we navigated a year that challenged us like no other and came through more dedicated to supporting one another's success and well-being. I can't wait to see what 2021 holds and what we will accomplish as a team in the years to come."

About System PaversSince 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodeling industry. Delivering the quality, beauty and durability that every homeowner deserves, System Pavers' state-of-the-art designs and comprehensive installation services create gorgeous outdoor living spaces where friends and family can connect for generations. With industry-leading warranties that deliver ultimate peace of mind, it's clear why more than 75,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to transform the look and feel of their surroundings and enhance their outdoor living lifestyles.

About EnergageEnergage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

