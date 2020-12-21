The Orange County Register Names AAG A Winner Of The Orange County Top Workplaces 2020 Award

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Orange County Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"It's an honor to be named an Orange County Top Workplace for the eighth consecutive year," said AAG Chief People Officer, Rebecca Pacillas. "With a year as difficult as 2020, it was important for us to focus on the welfare of our employees and retain our strong company culture. This award shows that our efforts didn't go unnoticed."

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation, and professional development. AAG's employee engagement program, Project Inspire, hosts appreciation-based social events throughout the year. For professional development, AAG has an in-house learning and development team, which oversees AAG's new hire orientation, Lead Empower Act Drive (LEAD) program, and AAG University, a continuing education program that offers training for office program suites, introductions to new products, and industry and company updates.

AAG's products and services are focused on helping older Americans strategically and responsibly utilize their home equity to create a better retirement. AAG offers a variety of retirement solutions including federally-insured and proprietary reverse mortgage loans, traditional home refinances, VA loans, and residential services for home buying and selling.

About AAG AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

About Energage Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow Energage on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 3800 W. Chapman Avenue, 3 rd & 7 th Floor, Orange, CA 92868. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact: Ryan Whittington Rwhittington@aag.com (657) 236-5220

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-orange-county-register-names-aag-a-winner-of-the-orange-county-top-workplaces-2020-award-301197053.html

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)