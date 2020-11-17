The OnSolve Platform For Critical Event Management Is Now Listed On The FedRAMP Marketplace

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced its critical event management platform is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government-wide program that provides one of the most rigorous, standardized approaches to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The Tennessee Valley Authority is OnSolve's sponsoring agency.

In addition to its new U.S. FedRAMP listing, the company has been approved as a supplier on the United Kingdom's Crown Commercial Services' G-Cloud 12 procurement digital marketplace, where public sector organizations in the U.K. can access best-in-class critical event management solutions from OnSolve.

"Our mission at OnSolve has always been to provide the highest level of service and security to our customers regardless of their industry," said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. "Our availability on the FedRAMP marketplace underscores our commitment to excellence in risk and compliance for federal agencies and the public sector. The governments of the United States and United Kingdom have some of the most rigorous compliance mandates, and we look forward to offering our portfolio of products to agencies and organizations at all levels of government."

This in-process FedRAMP authorization is the latest achievement to highlight OnSolve's continued dedication to ensuring industry-leading security for its customers both in and outside of the public sector. Since 2009, OnSolve has attained ISO 27001 certification, and it attained 27018 certification in 2018. Both certifications are awarded to organizations that have invested in the people, processes, and technology to protect their data, which is especially vital for government customers with classified or critical information. OnSolve is also SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPPA certified.

During a crisis, enterprises and government entities rely on the OnSolve Platform to quickly and reliably share essential information both internally with employees and externally with the public, businesses, media, and others. Whether there are severe weather events, natural disasters, power outages, cyberattacks or pandemics, OnSolve's critical communications solutions assist in sharing timely updates with multi-modal delivery options including phone, email, text, social media, mobile applications, IPAWS, RSS feeds and more to ensure resiliency and public safety during an emergency. When it matters most, OnSolve streamlines the communication of pertinent updates to help decision makers move with speed and accuracy.

About OnSolve

With over two billion notifications sent annually and over 60 years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management solutions backed by unmatched industry expertise, which gives our customers the ability to proactively keep everyone informed, instill confidence, foster teamwork, mitigate disruptions, improve operational outcomes, protect assets, and save lives. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-onsolve-platform-for-critical-event-management-is-now-listed-on-the-fedramp-marketplace-301174676.html

SOURCE OnSolve