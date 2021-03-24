The Only Thing Better Than One Dunkin' Iced Coffee Is Two: New York Tri-State Area Dunkin' Restaurants Welcome Spring With A 2 For $5 Medium Iced Coffee Offer*

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbye Winter! With spring officially here, it's time to get outside and enjoy the weather, and Dunkin' has a perfectly sippable and shareable offer to do just that.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbye Winter! With spring officially here, it's time to get outside and enjoy the weather, and Dunkin' has a perfectly sippable and shareable offer to do just that. Starting today, March 24, at participating New York Tri-State area** Dunkin' locations, guests can enjoy two Medium Iced Coffees for $5, for a limited time.

The perfect accompaniment for any duo enjoying seasonal activities together (safely of course), the 2 for $5 Medium Iced Coffee open offer allows all Dunkin' guests to stop by their favorite restaurant and order one Medium Iced Coffee for themselves and another for that special person in their life. Whether staying in for some spring cleaning with your spouse or taking a stroll through the park with your best friend, all spring activities are made a little sweeter with a Dunkin' Iced Coffee in hand.

"Warmer weather means Dunkin' Iced Coffee. So, we created a promotion where our guests could treat themselves to a delicious Medium Iced Coffee and have a second one to share with someone special in their life," said Katie Silvio, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin' Metro New York. "We hope this 2 for $5 Medium Iced Coffee offer will encourage people around the Tri-State area to get outside, enjoy spring, and safely reconnect."

Easy and delicious to enjoy on-the-go, Dunkin's new snacking menu items are perfect alongside Iced Coffee. Pair your sip with a popular pick like Dunkin's new Avocado Toast featuring a smooth avocado spread on Dunkin's Sourdough bread, topped with Everything Bagel seasoning or a Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham for something more substantial to go with your Dunkin' Iced Coffee.

The 2 for $5 Medium Iced Coffee offer is available at all participating NY Tri-State area locations and for an easy ordering experience, guests can enroll in Dunkin's rewards program, DD Perks ®, and place an order through the Dunkin' App for contactless pick up in-store or at the drive-thru.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog

* Offer valid through 4/27/21. Must buy two medium Iced Coffees. Excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew and Extra Charged Coffee. Dairy alternatives, flavors, cold foam and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

** The NY Tri-State area include stores in the following counties: New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren Connecticut: Fairfield

About Dunkin'Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact: Jim Furrer, RF|Binder (on behalf of Dunkin') jim.furrer@rfbinder.com 212-994-7549

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-only-thing-better-than-one-dunkin-iced-coffee-is-two-new-york-tri-state-area-dunkin-restaurants-welcome-spring-with-a-2-for-5-medium-iced-coffee-offer-301254902.html

SOURCE Dunkin'